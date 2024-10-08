Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce as Couple 'Split Weeks Ago', Say Friends

Kanye West has reportedly separated from his wife, Bianca Censori, several weeks ago. On Monday morning, TMZ reported that the rapper and his wife have been distant for some time and may "possibly" be considering filing for divorce. Kanye has even hinted to those around him that he plans to divorce the model and architect.

It was also reported that the 47-year-old West has been in Tokyo, while 29-year-old Bianca traveled to Australia to spend time with her family during this difficult period of their marriage. A source close to the couple told The New York Post that while their marriage is "on the rocks," it is "not beyond repair."

Marriage on the Rocks

Another source cautioned the New York Post against assuming too much "certainty" about the couple's future, saying, " Ye changes his mind all the time. It's very possible that happens here."

No reason for the breakup has been provided thus far. Bianca is currently the Head of Architecture at Kanye West's Yeezy company.

The last time Ye and Bianca were seen together was on September 20 during a shopping outing in Tokyo. Since their legal marriage in December 2022, the couple has been nearly inseparable.

While the couple has been seen apart previously, their separate outings may not necessarily signal any issues in their relationship. It could simply mean that Bianca was unable to accompany West on this part of his trip for various reasons.

West has been married to Censori since December 2022, just a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Kanye has four children with the KUWTK star: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, as well as sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

Bianca has been accompanying West recently, supporting him at his various Vultures Listening Parties around the globe. Her family has also attended one of the events.

Marriage Runs Out of Fuel

The couple tends to attract attention when they are together, largely due to Bianca's racy outfits. In February, a source told DailyMail.com that the SKIMS founder had requested Kanye to have his wife dress more modestly when in the presence of their children.

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

The insider added, "Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist."

"Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."

Last week, Kanye revealed a new album and premiered a new song during his performance in Haikou, China.

The upcoming album, which follows his two Vultures releases from earlier this year, is titled Bully.