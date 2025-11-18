What Did Barron Trump Tell Biden? Mystery Words of Younger Trump to Former President During His Dad's Inauguration Finally Revealed

Eric Trump has revealed that his younger brother Barron was "very respectful" when he ran into former President Joe Biden in the Capitol Rotunda during their father's inauguration in January. The 19-year-old student walked up to Biden during the ceremony and shook hands with both him and outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris inside the Capitol Rotunda.

As he shook hands with Biden, Barron reportedly leaned in and whispered something to the departing president. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with people speculating about what he might have said — some curious, others jokingly suggesting he could have whispered something mischievous or even sinister. However, the gesture was completely warm.

Respect for Barron

Eric, 41, finally opened up about his brother's viral moment with the 46th president during an interview with podcast host Megyn Kelly in Miami last week. "One night I call Barron and I go 'Buddy, what did you actually say?' And it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right," Eric recounted to Kelly.

"But like, 'Congratulations, and best of luck to you,' or something like that. Something very respectable," Eric revealed.

Social media had been buzzing with theories that Barron might have snapped at his father's predecessor, pointing to a clip where Biden's smile appeared to fade after the interaction.

Eric, who says he's very close to Barron, joked about how lip readers had analyzed the moment in detail.

He also recalled being asked by PBD Podcast host Patrick Bet-David whether his younger brother had dropped the F-bomb on the 46th president during their brief encounter.

Most Respectful Gesture

"Patrick Bet-David, I was on his show and he goes, 'Did Barron really tell Biden to go f himself?' He [Barron] just doesn't have that in him," the Trump organization executive recounted. "He's probably thinking it, he definitely has it up here, but like he's too courteous to actually go out there and say it," he added.

Eric shared his insight about Barron's brief exchange with Biden while joking about which member of the Trump family is the "nicest."

"I'm the nicest Trump," Eric joked, drawing laughter from the audience during his interview with Kelly on her tour.

He added that his half-sister Tiffany might actually take the crown for the nicest Trump, while Kelly suggested that Eric could be the nicest among the male Trumps.

"Yeah, well, Don is kind of a jerk, right?" he said, referring to Donald Trump Jr. "My father's pretty tough and Barron is young — he's not old enough to be a jerk and get away with it."

"He's a little shy, but yet Barron's smart as h—."

Barron is currently studying at New York University.