Kaya Walker: NYU College Republicans President Forced to Resign Over Bizarre Barron Trump Comments Hits Back Saying She 'Regrets Resigning'

The former president of NYU's College Republicans, who resigned in disgrace after referring to Barron Trump as an "oddity on campus," has finally broken her silence. Kaya Walker, an undergraduate student studying International Relations and French, claims her comments were misconstrued and now regrets resigning from the group.

The saga began when Walker in an interview with Vanity Fair, described Barron as "sort of like an oddity on campus," adding, "He goes to class, he goes home." Walker's comments didn't go down well with several people. Her remarks sparked severe backlash from the College Republicans of America, ultimately leading the young woman to step down from her position on Monday.

Trying to Explain Her Thoughts

The group shared on social media that, while Vanity Fair may have "unfairly framed" her, Walker's remarks did "not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization."

The NYU College Republicans labeled Walker's comments as "inappropriate" and accepted her resignation. CRA President Will Donahue then personally invited Barron to join their group, urging him to help in "shaping the future of our party."

In her first interview since being forced to resign, Walker claims her words were taken out of context and insists she felt sympathy for the 18-year-old, despite not knowing him personally.

"They took it to say that I was saying that Barron was strange for being a commuter — which I thought was crazy because I'm a commuter," she said.

"They [made it] look like I was calling the president's son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that's not what I was doing."

Walker emphasized that she had supported Barron's father during his campaign and harbored no ill intentions toward him. "I just feel bad that he's having this hard college experience, and I understand that he wants to be left alone," Walker told the New York Post.

In December, Walker told the Post that Barron was "watched like a zoo animal" and found the way other students treated him to be "really strange." Walker revealed that she and her family have received threats on social media due to her remarks, admitting, "I don't know how I'm going to get through this, honestly."

Will Donahue, the president of the College Republicans of America, stood by the decision to request Walker's resignation.

"The conversation that we have with Kaya is, look, this is blowing up out of proportion, to protect your reputation and the organization, the prudent move would be for you to step down," he said

Left Alone after Controversy

Donahue said that Walker, a senior undergraduate student, resigned "on her own volition" and was not forced out. However, Walker expressed disappointment, citing her dedication and efforts on behalf of the NYU chapter.

"I've been killing myself trying to support the conservative movement, everybody knows that it's an uphill battle being a Republican at NYU," she said.

"I've put my everything into building up my chapter. I built [attendance] up exponentially. It's been insane, especially this past year, we've seen such a rise in membership and had such a great time."

Walker declined to comment on the College Republicans of America but said that she felt she had no other option, admitting, "I actually regret resigning."

"Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America," Donahue said in the statement.

"Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated."

It was unclear at the time whether Barron had accepted the group's invitation. The CRA highlighted in their statement that they had broken a 100-year tradition by endorsing Trump prior to the Republican primary.

"Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization," the statement read.

Walker, a New England native, previously interned at the Bronx District Attorney's Office and had plans to attend law school.

The group said they are managing what they hope will be a "smooth transition" in leadership.

Barron has long been a subject of curiosity, as little is known about the youngest child of the president. After years of avoiding the public eye, Barron unexpectedly gained attention online earlier this year when he appeared at his father's victory speech.

Unlike Walker, the former CRA president, other students have found that Barron hasn't had difficulty fitting in on campus.

Although he hasn't been able to experience a "normal" college life due to his father's prominence, Barron is reportedly "really popular with the ladies," according to a source who spoke to People in December.