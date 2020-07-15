Barron Trump became a target on social media after his father US President Donald Trump claimed that parents and children are dying from the trauma due to closure of schools in the wake of the fatal pandemic. Trump, who has been forcing the reopening of schools amid the rising cases of coronavirus, faced widespread public backlash.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. crossed 3.48 million while the pandemic killed 138,000 people in the country.

'Parents Under Tremendous Strain to Look After Kids'

Claiming that the American parents were in danger if schools don't reopen soon, Trump, during an interview with CBS News, said that parents and children are dying from the trauma of schools being closed.

Calling the move of Los Angeles Unified School District to start online instruction in the fall a terrible decision, Trump said: "Because children and parents are dying from that trauma, too. They're dying because they can't do what they're doing. Mothers can't go to work because all of a sudden they have to stay home and watch their child, and fathers,' the president said.

The president further went on to state that the schools being closed has put a 'tremendous strain' on parents. Earlier, Trump, in a bid to pressurize schools into reopening, had threatened to withhold the federal funds from schools.

Twitter Lashes Out at Trump

As soon as the clip went viral, the Twitterati launched an attack on the US President and involved his son, Barron Trump, too.

"Well, since his father never loved him, and he doesn't love his own kids (except Ivanka, but in a totally gross, incest way), he cannot imagine that a parent would be scared for their children to return to school," tweeted a user.

"Is he insinuating that home schooling is killing mothers and kids?? Man this lunatic only cares about re-election. Zero actual concern for the people he is supposed to be leading," wrote another.

"Raise your hand if you think Barron should have to attend public schools like everyone else if Trump forces schools to open despite the scientists saying otherwise," tweeted another.

"Don't force parents to send children back to school, especially when you're not sending your child back amid the coronavirus pandemic that you & the GOP made more Deadly. Your son, Barron, is 14," commented a user.