Who Is Kaya Walker? NYU College Republicans President Forced to Resign after Calling Barron Trump 'An Oddity on Campus'

The president of New York University's College Republicans was forced to resign after referring to Barron Trump as "an oddity on campus." Following this, the group extended an invitation to the first son, encouraging him to join them in "shaping the future of our party."

Kaya Walker, the president of NYU's College Republicans chapter, resigned on Monday in response to strong criticism of her remarks about President Trump's widely popular 18-year-old son. The saga began when Walker in an interview with Vanity Fair, described Barron as "sort of like an oddity on campus," adding, "He goes to class, he goes home." Walker's comments didn't go down well with several people.

Barron Impact in College

It has been reported in the past that the six-foot-nine teenager tends to keep to himself at school, spending most of his time in his room, although he does engage in video games and soccer with his peers.

Some have even speculated that the 19-year-old freshman is a "ladies' man," though his father, Donald Trump, has claimed that Barron has never had a girlfriend.

Walker's comment has been met with criticism from the College Republicans of America, prompting her to resign on Monday. The group shared on social media that, while Vanity Fair may have "unfairly framed" her, Walker's remarks did "not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization."

The NYU College Republicans labeled Walker's comments as "inappropriate" and accepted her resignation. CRA President Will Donahue then personally invited Barron to join their group, urging him to help in "shaping the future of our party."

"Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America," Donahue said in the statement.

"Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated."

Words Weigh on Her Position

It was unclear at the time whether Barron had accepted the group's invitation. The CRA highlighted in their statement that they had broken a 100-year tradition by endorsing Trump prior to the Republican primary.

"Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization," the statement read.

Walker, a New England native, previously interned at the Bronx District Attorney's Office and had plans to attend law school.

The group said they are managing what they hope will be a "smooth transition" in leadership.

Barron has long been a subject of curiosity, as little is known about the youngest child of the president. After years of avoiding the public eye, Barron unexpectedly gained attention online earlier this year when he appeared at his father's victory speech.

Unlike Walker, the former CRA president, other students have found that Barron hasn't had difficulty fitting in on campus.

Although he hasn't been able to experience a "normal" college life due to his father's prominence, Barron is reportedly "really popular with the ladies," according to a source who spoke to People in December.