What Caused Damar Hamlin's Sudden 'Heart Attack' Mid-Game? Anti-Vaxxers Point Fingers at Covid-Vaccine Shots

Speculations are rife on social media about NFL star Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse during mid-game being caused due to covid-vaccine shot. Before collapsing suddenly, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player was hit in the chest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin Was Administered CPR in the Field

Hamlin was administered CPR for several minutes along with on-field medical attention before being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The clip shows Hamlin tackling Bengal's receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the match. Higgins is seen leading with his right shoulder which hits Hamlin in the chest. Seconds later Hamlin wraps his arms around his opponent's shoulders and helmet while trying to drag him down on the ground. Hamlin is then seen standing up briefly as he tried to adjust his helmet with his right hand before he collapses suddenly lying motionless on the ground.

In a statement issued later, NFL announced that the game would not be resumed. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game," the statement read.

Speculations on Social Media

The incident left many social media users debating the reason behind the collapse. #ClotShot and #DiedSuddendly were one of the top trending topics on Twitter. "First Uche and now Damar. 2 young and healthy pro athletes drop in one day. We all know why, but most of us don't have the guts to say it out loud. #ClotShot," tweeted a user.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: Fuck Pfizer & fuck Fauci. Sure, Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse after a routine hit isn't confirmed to be vaccine related. But you cannot convince me that all these supposed #SuddenDeath's are a coincidence," read another tweet.

"The number of sudden collapses and deaths will continue to increase. Damar Hamlin is just another number in a very long statistic of the safe and effective DNA altering MRNA "vaccine" shot. If people wouldn't be NPC's then they would be burning down governments as of now," expressed a user.

"Damar Hamlin #DiedSuddendly from vaccines! Wake up people! It was not a head injury people! It was a heart attack!" wrote a user.