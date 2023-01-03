Damar Hamlin is Brain Dead? Speculations on Social Media After NFL Star Collapses Mid-Game Following an Injury (VIDEO)

A disturbing video showing NFL star Damar Hamlin standing briefly before collapsing suddenly on the ground has surfaced on social media. The Bills star was hit in the chest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin Was Tackling Tee Higgins Before Being Hit in the Chest

The clip shows Hamlin tackling Bengal's receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the match. Higgins is seen leading with his right shoulder which hits Hamlin in the chest. Seconds later Hamlin wraps his arms around his opponent's shoulders and helmet while trying to drag him down on the ground. Hamlin is then seen standing up briefly as he tried to adjust his helmet with his right hand before he collapses suddenly lying motionless on the ground.

BBC reported that the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player was given on-field medical attention for over 30-minutes before being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In a statement issued later, NFL announced that the game would not be resumed. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game," the statement read.

Rumors on Social Media

The incident left many teams members in tears. In a tweet Buffalo's quarterback Josh Allen wrote, "Please pray for our brother."

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the players' union said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being."

