Bryan Kohberger Had Accomplices in Idaho Quadruple Murder? Speculations After He Mentions 'Others' Following His Arrest

Bryan Kohberger's reddit post about a research project related to studying the minds and feelings of criminals has now gone viral among social media users. The 28-year-old student at Washington State University was arrested in the brutal killings of four University of Idaho college students.

The four college students were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, according to the Moscow Police Department. They were found dead from multiple stab wounds in their off-campus rental home near the campus.

Kohberger Invited Criminals to Participate in Survey

Kohberger is a PhD student studying criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University. The Heavy reported that the survey was posted by Kohberger when he was a student investigator for DeSales University in Pennsylvania from where he completed his graduation in criminal justice program.

"My name is Bryan, and I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime. In particular, this study seems to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offence, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience," Kohberger wrote in the now-deleted Reddit post.

"We are interested in understanding how emotions and psychological traits influence the decision-making involved in committing a crime. After completing a series of background questions, you will be presented with open-ended questions relevant to the most recent crime you were involved in and asked to detail your thoughts, emotions, and actions from the beginning to end of the crime commission process. In order to best understand your unique psychological traits, surveys will be included after the open-ended section. Please be assured that your responses will be kept completely confidential," read the survey before prompting participants to answer questions.

Social Media Reacts

The screenshots of the survey posted on multiple social media platforms revealed that it included questions pertaining to motives, logistics, and emotions surrounding the respondent's recent criminal offence. "Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your home? Please detail what you were thinking and feeling at this point," asked a question.

In a tweet, Brian Entin, News Nation correspondent, revealed that after being booked into Monroe County Jail, Kohberger asked whether anyone else has been arrested. "I am told when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody â€” he "asked if anyone else was arrested." I'm told he had a "quiet, blank stare."

This led to several users speculating if there are more killers involved in the quadruple murder. "Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested this morning @3AM for killing the college students in Idaho. Bryan asked, "Has anyone else been arrested?" The plot thickens as this killer had an accomplice. A quick cellphone search will identify his partner in crime. Presser soon," read a tweet.

"It really is hard to believe someone studying criminology and researching the criminal mind, goes out and kills 4 without a prior history. (Assuming he did it) Let alone, all by himself," read another.