What Caused Candy Palmater's Death? Indigenous Comedian Got Fully Vaccinated Before Her 'Sudden' Death

Canadian comedian Candy Palmater, known for The Candy Show, died at her home on Christmas day. The 53-year-old indigenous star who was hospitalization in early December was diagnosed with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

Palmater also appeared in Trailer Park Boys and Sex & Violence, along with a regular second mike on the talk show The Social.

What Was Palmater's Cause of Death?

The news of Palmater's demise was broken by her wife wife and manager, Denise Tompkins, through an Instagram post. "I have few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly. I will post information soon," read the post. It also carried a photo which read, "a great glowing spirit left our world today."

Earlier, in a social media post, Palmater had revealed that she was hospitalized for a few weeks. In an Instagram post made on December 2, the comedian shared a picture which showed her wearing a nasal cannula.

A few days later she revealed about being diagnosed with a EGPA, a rare ailment caused by inflammation of blood and/or tissue cells."14 nights in the hospital but if it wasn't for the compassion, abilities and the humanity of the people of Saint Michaels I don't know how I would manage," she wrote in a post.

Even though the cause of her death was not revealed, there were speculations about the same on social media. "So sad. Candy Palmater dies 5 months after taking the vaccine. Rest in Peace," tweeted a user.

"I'm not making assumptions, but you made a similar post about Candy Palmater, hopefully this is a cryptic message about vaccine status to Canada! How is Celine Dion?

The actress had posted a tweet about being fully vaccinated in August. "Doing my part! I now have both vaccine shots on board. I now feel safe to take a stroll in the park without being scared silly. I will still mask though," the tweet read.

Fans Mourn the Death of Indigenous Star

Soon after the news of Palmater's demise broke, condolences started pouring in for the departed star. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "Canada lost an incredible talent and advocate yesterday. Candy Palmater, a member of the Mi'kmaw Nation in NB, entertained and educated so many through her work - her passing is a huge loss. My thoughts are with her family and partner, Denise, during this difficult time."

The Social's official Twitter account also posted a tribute to the actress, ""Today our entire team is grieving the sudden passing of our good friend Candy Palmater, who always left us smiling a bit bigger, laughing a bit harder, and thinking a bit more critically about the world around us. We're thinking of her loved ones today. She'll be deeply missed."

"Candy was a gift to comedy," wrote Run The Burbscreator Andrew Phung. "She was smart, hilarious, fearless, kind, just a total badass. Sending all my love to her family and friends." He also included a photo of Palmater on her first day on set.