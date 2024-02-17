What Is Brainstem Giloma? Belgian Teen Makes History after Being Cured of Deadly Brain Cancer

In a breakthrough moment, a 13-year-old boy named Lucas from Belgium has made medical history by becoming the first known child to be cured of a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

Lucas underwent treatments for seven years at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Paris, led by Dr. Jacques Grill. Despite the daunting nature of DIPG , which mainly affects children and forms in the brainstem, Lucas's doctors confirmed that his tumor has completely disappeared.

DIPG is a devastating rare brain cancer, with around 300 cases diagnosed in the United States and 100 in France each year. Sadly, most children with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma survive for less than a year after diagnosis, and only a small number live beyond two years.

Lucas's journey to recovery involved participating in a clinical trial in France called BIOMEDE, where experimental drugs for DIPG were being tested.

Remarkably, Lucas responded positively to a drug called Everolimus, leading to the total disappearance of his tumor. This outcome is unprecedented globally, as most other children in the trial experienced extended survival, but Lucas's tumor vanished entirely.

This extraordinary response to treatment could be due to the unique biological characteristics of Lucas's tumor. His story offers hope for future advancements in treating DIPG and inspires families worldwide affected by this challenging disease.

Insight: Lucas's remarkable recovery from DIPG highlights the importance of ongoing research and clinical trials in finding effective treatments for rare and aggressive cancers.