British Popstar Faye Fantarrow Dies at 21 After Long Battle With Rare Glioma Brain Tumor

British Popstar Faye Fantarrow passed away last Saturday, as confirmed by her mother, Pam Fantarrow. Faye, who was just 21 years old, lost her battle with a rare glioma brain tumor, a diagnosis she received in September 2022, at her home.

Faye's journey was marked by incredible resilience as she faced cancer twice, first at the tender ages of 8 and 13, bravely battling leukemia. For those unfamiliar with Faye's career, she was recognized by BBC Music Introducing as "One to Watch" and received the Alan Hull Songwriting Award in 2021.

Eurythmics star Dave Stewart played a pivotal role in Faye's career, producing her debut EP. He discovered Faye in her hometown of Sunderland, England, and guided the release of her seven-song EP titled 'AWOL' through his label, Bay Street Records, in February, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Mourning Faye's passing, he shared his profound grief in a statement, saying, "I can't find the words to express how devastated I am. Just last summer, after an incredible creative journey with Faye, while making her debut album, she received the news of this highly aggressive brain tumor."

He went on to say, "Faye was a delight to be around, brimming with fun, laughter, and razor-sharp wit—a true artist in every sense. The moments spent with her and witnessing her work are etched in my memory forever. I feel fortunate to have known Faye and her mother, Pam, two incredible individuals who fought relentlessly against all odds for Faye's survival. It's been a mix of heartbreak and beauty to witness their courage and grace. I deeply regret that the world only had a brief opportunity to appreciate Faye's genius. She was undeniably one of the greats, a talented northern artist whose lyrics and melodies blazed like wildfire. I loved her profoundly."

Faye's family shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page, accompanied by a poignant black-and-white image of the singer dipping her hand into the water. They expressed their profound grief, stating, "We are beyond grief, we are broken beyond repair, we are cast adrift, beyond despair." They spoke of the immense void left in their lives since Faye's passing at home.

Faye's family also paid tribute to her unwavering strength and bravery in the face of her illness, describing her as the "sun, the light, the life" they gravitated toward. They praised her for bringing joy, laughter, and the gift of her music to those around her, highlighting her generosity and kindness. They concluded their message with a poignant farewell: "Shine bright my baby."

Faye's battle with her brain tumor led to a fundraising campaign to support experimental treatment at the City of Hope, raising over £235,000 for her initial trips to California in her fight against the deadly tumor. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated, preventing her from returning for follow-up care. The excess funds from the campaign were donated to charity to further research in her memory.

Announcing her diagnosis last year, Faye reached out to her fans on Instagram, describing it as a "complete shock" and seeking financial support. She continued to update her condition occasionally, sharing moments with her partner in the hospital and expressing her love and gratitude to her supporters.

In one of her posts, she shared a heartfelt message on Valentine's Day, and in another, she talked about her ongoing battle with optimism. Her family, friends, and fans will forever cherish her memory and the music she shared with the world.