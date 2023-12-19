How Is Celine Dion? Legendary Singer 'No Longer Has Control Over Muscles' Amid Incurable Battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, Sister Says

Legendary singer Celine Dion does not have any "control over her muscles", her older sister, Claudette, has revealed. Dion announced last year that she is suffering from an autoimmune disease called stiff person syndrome, which is slowly going to make her muscles stiff and she would be unable to make any movements.

A year after the cancellation of her world tour in December, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is facing a potential delay before returning to the stage. Dion has suffered from uncontrollable muscle spasms for some time. Dion's condition is both progressive and incurable. This disorder leads the body to attack its own nerve cells, affecting mobility.

Celine Dion Losing Control of Muscles

In an interview with the Canadian website 7 Jours, Claudette, 74, said that Céline "works hard" in confronting the illness. However, the outlook for her singing career remains uncertain due to the impact of the neurological disorder.

"She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"

"It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," she continued.

Research into stiff person syndrome is ongoing, but due to its rarity, progress has been slow.

"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it's 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people," Claudette added.

Celine Dion's family charity, Fondation Maman Dion, has received an overwhelming number of messages expressing support for the star.

"Some people have lost hope because it's all illness that isn't well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes," Claudette said.

Claudette has previously revealed that, despite collaborating with "the top researchers in the field," her sister has experienced minimal improvement in her health.

She told Le Journal de Montreal: "We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Minimal Chances of Recovery

In October, Claudette stated that Dion was not dependent on a wheelchair for mobility and was still intending to make a return to performing. Stiff person syndrome (SPS) can transform individuals into "human statues," making it challenging for them to walk or communicate.

This rare condition, estimated to affect just one in a million people, may also result in spasms with enough force to cause bone fractures.

Typically, patients receive a diagnosis in the age range of 30-50, and it predominantly affects women.

Dion first revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 through an emotional Instagram post. Subsequently, she canceled her world tour scheduled to commence at the end of 2023.

In September, a video titled 'Celine Dion's Family Reveals How She Is Dying' emerged on YouTube. In the video, an unidentified narrator claimed that her incurable disease was 'progressing very quickly.'

This video has since been reposted on TikTok, where it garnered over 430,000 views.

The video clip sparked rumors on social media suggesting that the Grammy award-winning artist is now wheelchair-bound and facing difficulties in movement.

However, Dion's sister has refuted these claims, stating that this is not the case.

"Why do they say she is in a wheelchair? Why do they say she had cancer? Why are you inventing?" Claudette told the French-language site showbizz.net of the rumors.