Wedding Bells to Ring for Geeks' Louie and Singer U Sung Eun in July

Singer U Sung Eun and rapper Hwang Mun Seob, known by his stage name Louie, are getting married this summer. The celebrity couple announced their marriage on Sunday, June 13, through the popular MBC reality show The King Of Masked Singer. They were the celebrity guest panelists in the singing competition program.

During the live broadcast, the show host Kim Sung Joo said the guest panelists plan to share something with the viewers, and Louie announced his marriage with Sung Eun. Later, the entertainment agencies of both the artists confirmed the news and shared some details about the wedding.

Here is Everything to Know About U Sung Eun-Louie Wedding:

Sung Eun and Louie will get married in Seoul on July 11, Sung Eun's agency The Music Works revealed. Only family members and close friends of both the artists will attend the wedding ceremony due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the agency added.

Singer Sung Eun also shared details about her wedding with fans across the globe through an Instagram post. The post featured two images – a photo of the celebrity couple in their wedding dress and a handwritten letter from the singer to all her well-wishers.

"I would like to share the good news with you all, which many of you might already know. Geeks' Louie and I plan to walk the same path from July 11, 2021," she wrote.

The singer also stated that she will continue to be a part of the Korean music industry and urged all the fans to support her. Sung Eun came up with two music projects this year – a song titled I'll Listen and a collaborated work We Between Spring in association with Lee Seung Woo.

Sung Eun and Louie were in a relationship for nearly two years, and they made it official earlier this year. In January, the couple revealed that they were dating for around two years. Sung Eun met Geeks' Louie for the first time during the filming of his song in 2012. The singer appeared in the rapper's musical project.