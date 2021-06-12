You Are My Spring is an upcoming tvN drama that will feature Seo Hyun Jin, Nam Gyu Ri, Kim Dong Wook, and Yoon Park in lead roles. It is a healing romance drama that will follow a group of people who will share their painful memories with the viewers. The mini-series is set to premiere on July 5 at 9 pm KST.

In the newly released teaser, all the four lead characters share their best lines with K-drama fans, giving them a glimpse of their characters. The video starts with a scene of Seo Hyun Jin sitting in her living room as she remembers her lines from the script. The 36-year-old actress of Romantic Doctor: Teacher Kim fame will appear in the mini-series as hotel concierge manager Kang Da Jung.

The video then features Yoon Park, who is going through his lines in the script. The Search actor will portray young businessman Chae Joon in the romantic comedy-drama. The character runs an investment company, and he tries to understand the female lead perfectly. He is likely to get entangled in a love triangle with Kang Da Jung and Joo Young Doo.

Actress Nam Gyu Ri is seen next in the teaser, which shows her enjoying the scenery from a moving car. The 37-year-old Kairos actress will portray actress Ahn Ga Young. According to the synopsis, the character struggles to overcome the pain of being hurt by her boyfriend, who was also her manager. And finally, the teaser features actor Kim Dong Wook who will portray psychiatrist Joo Young Doo in the drama.

Watch the teaser of You Are My Spring below:

Meanwhile, the producers of You Are My Spring said the new video features the healing romance between the four lead characters in the story. The video captures the vibe of their relationships that has distinctive and unique colors. So, the viewers can look forward to healing the romance of these characters through the romantic comedy-drama, they added.

The mini-series revolves around the lives of people who are living in the same building where a murder took place. While unveiling the mysteries surrounding the murder case, the story will reveal how these characters are linked to this crime. Watch the K-drama on tvN from July 5 at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans can also watch the show with subtitles through various streaming sites.