TVN has included a new cast member to its upcoming romantic comedy-drama You Are My Spring, which features Seo Hyun Jin and Kim Dong Wook in lead roles. Actress Kim Ye Won of Rich Man fame will appear in the mini-series as a young businesswoman named Park Eun Ha. Her agency – the Artist Company – confirmed her casting.

This K-drama revolves around a group of people who are staying in the same building. Most of the residents struggle with their painful memories as their past confronts them. The mini-series will also deal with a mysterious murder case in the building.

The tvN drama stars Find Me In Your Memory actor Kim Dong Wook as psychiatrist Joo Yeong Do, Search actor Yoon Park as young businessman Chae Joon, and Kairos actress Nam Gyu Ri as actress Ahn Ga Yeong. The mini-series will also feature Han Min and Kang Hoon in supporting roles.

Kim Ye Won as Park Eun Ha in You Are My Spring

Won will portray coffee shop owner Eun Ha in the K-drama. The character is very close to hotel concierge manager Kang Da Jeong, played by Romantic Doctor: Teacher Kim Star Jin. Korean drama lovers can look forward to the onscreen chemistry between Won and Jin in the mini-series, the producers teased. They also spilled about some fun-filled and happy moments between the two characters.

The producers of this romantic comedy-drama also hinted about a new onscreen look of Won. According to them, the actress will showcase a new side of her through the mini-series. Actress Won is sure to win the viewers' hearts with her unique charm and acting skills, the producers added.

Screenwriter Lee Min Na of Bubblegum fame penned the script, and producing director Jung Ji Hyun of The King: Eternal Monarch fame is the director of this mini-series. You Are My Spring will premiere in the first week of July, and it will have 16 episodes. K-drama fans can watch the first episode of this romantic comedy-drama on tvN on July 5 at 9 pm KST. They can also stream the mini-series through various online platforms.

Watch the latest teaser below: