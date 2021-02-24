Was Tiger Woods High on Drugs During High Speed Car Crash? Andy Scholes Reminds About 2017 DUI

Speculations were rife on social media about Tiger Woods being under the influence of some intoxicants after he was injured in a car crash following over speeding. The conspiracy theories gained momentum following the remarks of CNN sports anchor Andy Scholes, for which he apologized later.

Woods suffered grievous leg injuries in the crash which took place near Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning. The golf legend was driving 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, when it rolled over causing the crash. It was reported that the crash left Woods with a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound.

Scholes Said He Was "Not Entirely Surprised" by Car Crash

Shortly after the accident took place, Scholes made comments about Woods run in with drugs in the past. Scholes, on being asked about his thoughts on Woods' car crash by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, said that he was "not entirely surprised."

"I mean, Brianna, you know, stunned I guess but not entirely surprised by what we're seeing here," he answered. "You know, Tiger in 2017 was found by police pulled over on the side of the road asleep in his car. He had said he had taken a lot of painkillers at that time, because we all know Tiger has gone under a lot of surgeries over the years and painkillers have become part of his life."

Scholes was referring to the 2017 incident when the toxicology report following Woods' arrest traced five different drugs in his system, including Hydrocodone, an opioid pain medication; Hydromorphone, another type of painkiller; Alprazolam, an anxiety drug also under the brand name Xanax; Zolpidem, a sleep drug also under the brand name Ambien; and Delta-9 carboxy THC, which is found in marijuana.

Netizens Question About the Absence of Drug Test on Woods

According to Fox News, authorities said that they found "no evidence of impairment" in their initial investigation of the accident. Following the backlash, Scholes issued multiple public apologies on Twitter. "I'm sorry. This was delivered poorly," he told one Twitter user, while saying, "Didn't mean for it to come out that way," to another.

Despite the authorities ruling out the possibility of Woods being under the influence, netizens had their own doubts.

"Many are wishing Tiger Woods a speedy recovery. Unfortunately, he has a history of DUIs. This recent crash may or may not involved drugs. If it did, to wish him well, is to hope he's able once again to sit behind the wheel of a car and endanger lives," wrote a user.

"The Tiger Woods 'accident' reminds me a lot of the Kobe Bryant 'accident' last year on January 26th. But Tiger survived. The real question will be whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If not, then use your imagination," wrote another user.

"Tiger Woods has a 10+ year history of opiate and prescription drug abuse with prior history of accidents and substance abuse treatment. Why didn't they drug test him?" questioned a user.