Craig Ivey, the tantric sex guru and former lover of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, has joined OnlyFans where he calls himself 'The Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru'. Ivey joined the paid adult site days after it was reported that Greene cheated on her husband with multiple sex partners including the tantric sex guru.

The reports of QAnon Republican's plan to divorce her husband, Perry Greene, in July 2012, while she indulged in multiple affairs, surfaced soon after the House voted to remove her from the key posts. The action was initiated the Georgia Congresswoman after her slew of conspiracy theories and controversial statements.

Greene Patched Up With Husband After Breaking Off With Lovers

The Daily Mail reported that Greene started the divorce proceedings against her husband Perry while she was cheating on him with the tantric sex guru, Craig Ivey. The affair began in 2012 after the two met in a gym at Alpharetta, Georgia.

The outlet further reported that that after breaking off with Ivey, the Congresswoman then started an affair with the gym manager, Justin Tway.

Speaking to the outlet a man who worked closely with Greene said: "It wasn't a secret. Everyone who moved in her circles knew about both the affairs."

"She socialized a lot with us. I remember one particular pool party where she was lying draped over Craig's lap drinking a beer. She was quite open about it. We all thought her marriage was falling apart." Jim Chambers revealed to the outlet adding that during a birthday party, a few days later, things seemed totally normal between Greene and her husband.

Ivey Remembers Greene as a 'Kind Spirit'

In the court papers accessed by Daily Mail it was found that Greene, and initially demanded half of the couple's assets along with the custody of their three kids, patched things with Perry in September 2012.

Uproxx reported that Ivey has joined OnlyFans where he has also uploaded a series of nude pictures. The description for the page reads: "You know you want to see how I am living my life filled with adventure, magic, nature, dance, armored combat, creativity, sensuality, experiences, seeking knowledge, movement, gleaning wisdom, teaching, stoicism, fun, playfulness, and most importantly love for all creatures and human beings. Yes, a lot of that is done naked. I invite you to take a peek..."

The outlet reported that in social media posts, the sex guru remembers former lover as a kind spirit that wanted to help people through building community and reaching health goals."

"It does sadden me to see the type of person she has chosen to become," Ivey relayed. "I feel like I knew her at her best and unfortunately she has drifted far from that life. I still wish her the best," Ivey was quoted by the outlet.