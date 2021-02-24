Over-Speeding Tiger Woods Crashed into Center Divider First: Brakes Not Applied

Tiger Woods suffered grievous leg injuries following a car crash near Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning. Woods was driving 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, when it rolled over causing the crash.

The crash comes days after Woods made his first public appearance following a back surgery. Woods, who was participating in the Genesis Invitational, had said that though he was little bit stiff, he was feeling fine. "Have one more MRI scheduled to see if the annulus has scarred over finally, and then I can start doing more activities," he had said.

Woods Was Driving at High Speed

The Los Angeles Times reported that the golf legend, who was alone in the car at the time of crash, was going towards north on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse road. The accident took place just little after 7 a.m. A source told the outlet that the crash left Woods with a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound.

Addressing a press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods had to be extricated from the wreckage by the Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

Claiming that Woods was driving the SUV at a "relatively greater speed than normal" while coming down a hill, Villanueva said that the area "has a high frequency of accidents."

The sheriff also cleared that there were no skid marks and no signs of braking and that the golfer's vehicle hit the center divider, a curb and a tree in the rollover crash.

Wishes Pour in For the Injured Golfer

Woods' manager, Mark Steinberg, said the golfer "suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Revealing the extent of injuries suffered by Woods, L.A. County sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first one to arrive at the crash site, said that the 45-year-old was not able to stand under his own power.

Adding that Woods was placed on a backboard, Gonzalez said, "I spoke to him. I asked him what his name was. He told me his name was Tiger, and at that moment, I immediately recognized him."

In a statement issued, former US President Donald Trump said, "Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion."

"Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight - here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out," former US President Barack Obama tweeted.

"Praying for TW right now," Woods former fling Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn tweeted.

Retired golfing legend Jack Nicklaus wrote, "Barbara and I just heard about Tiger's accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery."