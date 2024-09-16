PICTURED: Trump Golf Course Shooter Ryan Routh's First Photo Emerges as He Was Clam and Emotionless When Arrested

The suspect behind a potential assassination plot near Donald Trump's golf club in Florida, has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh as his first image has emerged after his arrest from the scene. Routh was extremely calm and emotionless when taken he was arrested on Sunday.

Routh, a 58-year-old registered Democrat, was arrested following the alarming incident at Trump International Club, nearly two months after a separate attempt on Trump's life during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Although unarmed at the time of his arrest, authorities have already recovered a backpack, a GoPro camera, and an AK-47-style rifle believed to have been abandoned by the assailant while fleeing the scene.

Image of Death

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder said that Routh "was not displaying a lot of emotions" during his arrest by law enforcement. Snyder further noted that the alleged gunman remained "relatively calm" and never questioned why he was being taken into custody.

Routh, a registered Democrat, had a 2002 conviction for possessing a weapon of mass destruction, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, though specifics about the case are unavailable.

However, a 2002 News & Record article reported that a man by the same name was involved in a three-hour standoff with police.

Routh's frequently updated X account reveals that his political leanings shifted over time. After voting for Donald Trump in 2016, he supported Tulsi Gabbard in 2020 and recently called for Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy to form a unified ticket in 2024.

FEC records show he contributed to various candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary, including Gabbard, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, and Tom Steyer.

During the George Floyd protests, Routh promoted anti-police rhetoric but also used hashtags like #BlackLivesMatter and #AllLivesMatter.

He wrote a tweet to Trump in June 2020 saying: "While you were my choice in 2106 [sic], I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving; are you retarded; I will be glad when you gone."

Complete Democrat

Before Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race, Routh expressed his backing for Biden and Kamala Harris, saying, "Democracy is on the ballot, and we cannot lose."

Authorities have confirmed that the vehicle in which Routh was discovered will be seized by the FBI for further investigation.

"I have a clear understanding from investigators that we actually do have the suspect that they're looking for in Palm Beach County," Snyder said.

Officials said that US Secret Service agents spotted a rifle barrel protruding from the bushes two holes ahead of where Trump was golfing, prompting them to open fire on the suspect.

The individual fled from the trees into his vehicle but was spotted by a witness who managed to take a photo of the car—a black Nissan—along with its license plate.

During a press conference held hours after the event, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw revealed that the witness provided the license plate information and later identified the suspect as the person seen fleeing the area.

Bradshaw also noted that the Secret Service had "limited" resources to protect Trump at the golf course.

"The golf course is surrounded by shrubbery, so when somebody gets into the shrubbery, they're pretty much out of sight, all right, and at this level that he is at right now, he's not the sitting president," Bradshaw said.

About an hour after reports of gunfire, Trump issued a statement confirming he was "safe and well" and expressing his desire to prevent any rumors from "spiraling out of control."

The suspect managed to get within 400-500 yards of Trump.

However, the Republican 2024 nominee's enhanced Secret Service advance team spotted the shooter hiding in the tree line, just two holes away from where Trump was golfing.

Special Agent Rafael Barros explained during Sunday's press conference that the Secret Service stays with Trump and typically monitors one or two holes ahead of him when he plays golf.

The FBI released a statement two hours after the incident claiming the attack "appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump."

Routh was positioned near the 5th and 6th holes of the course, an area confirmed to be more "vulnerable" as it is closest to the road.

Routh was carrying an "AK-47 style weapon with a scope," which was recovered at the scene. A backpack and GoPro camera were also found, with images showing the suspect's setup in the bushes along the fence surrounding Trump's golf club.

The incident comes as Trump's security detail has been ramped up after he was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, two months back on July 13.