Was Queen Elizabeth Statue Vandalized with 'Parasite' Graffiti After Harry and Meghan's Interview?

Markle and Prince Harry made a series of shocking revelations during their explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

From accusing the royal family of racism over concerns about Archie's skin color to Harry being financially cut off and courtiers ignoring Markle's plea for help when she was having suicidal thoughts, the interview largely focused on how they were treated by Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family.

Days after the interview, a photo showing a vandalized Queen Elizabeth statue with the words "Parasite" spray-painted in red across its base in Kent, England, went viral on Twitter. The image amassed over 150,000 likes and more than 20,000 retweets on the platform with users insinuating that the statue was defaced following Sunday's interview.

Fact-Check

While it is true that the Queen's statue was vandalized with the "Parasite" graffiti in Kent, England, the incident took place three years ago. According to Kent Online, the statue, a tribute to the longest- reigning monarch, was attacked by vandals in Gravesend, Kent, in October 2018.

The landmark, worth £225,000 ($312,433), was commissioned in 2016 to commemorate her 90th birthday. The statue was later restored by the council. This was the second time the figure was vandalized since its unveiling, with a prankster placing a large orange coneon the Queen's head in July 2018.

Queen Addresses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Interview

In the wake of the interview and the public criticism that followed, the Queen released a statement saying they were "saddened" to learn of the experiences of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."