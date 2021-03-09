Was Major Biden Provoked by the WH Staffer Before Biting Incident? Memes Galore on Twitter

Major Biden, the first dog of US, was sent back to President Joe Biden's family home in Delaware after he bit a member of the White House security. Soon after the news broke out, Twitter was flooded with memes related to Major.

Major, a German shepherd, was the first rescue dog in the Executive Mansion. The three-year-old was adopted by the president and First Lady Jill Biden from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

Major Barked and Jumped at WH Staff and Security

According to CNN Major had displayed agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and "charging" at staff and security.

The outlet reported that the dog bit a member of White House security following which a decision to move Major to Wilmington, Delaware, was taken. The Bidens have two dogs, Major and Champ, who is around 13 years old. In November last year Biden fractured his foot while playing with Major.

While appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Jill Biden had said that the she was helping the dogs settle in at the White House. "I've been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog.

They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm."

Memes Flood Twitter in Relation

The biting incident sparked a flurry of memes and trolling on the social media sites. There were some who also raised concerns about the dogs settling in the new environment.

"All the folks kind of joking about Major Biden - even animals need time to adjust to new situations. There are great dog trainers who can assist with that. Since the dog did display aggressive behavior, it is time for WH to call in professional assistance," said a twitter user.

"Which rocket scientist came up w/the term aggressive? Understand terminology when referring to a dogs behavior. Major Biden is a 3 yr old pup who's probably scared & still adjusting. This was not news worthy. This is not journalism. Biden's had no comment so assumptions made?" wrote another.

"The security officer needs to be investigated if he was provoking the poor dog! There are still trump assholes out there. Watch your back," opined one.

Here is a look at the memes doing round on Twitter: