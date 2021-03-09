After Meghan Markle created a frenzy by revealing that there were concerns about "how dark" the skin color of the couple's first child Archie would be in the royal family, speculations are rife that it involved Prince Charles. The controversial disclosure was made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night.

Prior to the broadcast, the tell-all Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special, was already drawing comparisons with the 1995 BBC interview of Princess Diana. Blowing the lid of her husband Prince Charles's extra marital affair with Camila Parker Bowles, the late Princess had said, "there were three of us in this marriage."

Royals Were Concerned About 'Baby Archie' Being Too Brown

While declining to reveal the name of the 'royal' who raised several questions about the color of unborn Baby Archie, the Duchess of Sussex said that the comments were made to Prince Harry and relayed to her by her husband.

Stating that the it will be very "damaging to them" if the name comes out, Meghan said they had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born." The Duchess also told Winfrey that it was "a pretty safe" assumption to suggest that the royal family member was "concerned" that Archie being "too brown" would be "a problem."

Later, while appearing on the show, Harry too confirmed about the talks regarding the baby's color, but refused to spill the name of the royal.

Soon after the explosive interview was telecast on CBS in US on Sunday night, speculations were rife about who could have asked raised the concerns related to the couple's first born, with many speculating it to be either Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.

Harry Comes to Queen and Philip's Defense in Skin Tone Controversy

However, the speculations regarding the Queen and husband's role were laid to rest by Oprah herself. Harry would not reveal who had raised the concerns, Winfrey told CBS on Monday, but "he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations."

Next day while appearing on the "CBS This Morning" Oprah told Gayle King, "[Harry] did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had the opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or his grandfather that were part of those conversations. I tried to get that answer on camera and off."

Harry had said he is "never going to share" more about the conversation about Archie's skin color, only saying it was "right at the beginning."

Twitter Plays Conspiracy Sleuth Involving Prince Charles

The conspiracy theorists then moved on to the possibility of Prince Charles being the one to rake up the subject. "I believe so. I know people want to say blame Kate for that and the comments on the baby's skin color but I really see it being the queen and Prince Charles," tweeted a user.

"It was Prince Charles for sure talking about the baby's skin color and how it would look on the family. And probably Prince William just there nodding his head," read another tweet.

"Let's guess who said that about the baby's skin color. I think it was Prince Charles," opined a user.

"My impression was that they were blaming Prince Charles for the baby's color comment. I remember in an interview with Diana that Charles was annoyed that Harry had red hair and resembled her side of the family. Harry kept going to things that happened to Diana to justify leaving," said a user.