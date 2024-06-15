Was Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour 2024 Outfit an Upcycled Pre-Coronation Dress? Social Media Abuzz as Fans Spot Similarities

Kate Middleton made a stylish return to the spotlight at Saturday's Trooping the Color 2024 parade, wearing a white Jenny Packham dress adorned with a black striped belt and matching bow at the neckline. However, eagle-eyed royal fans quickly noted on social media that the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to have revisited a favorite outfit for the special occasion.

Kate had earlier sported a strikingly similar style for a Buckingham Palace lunch and walkabout ahead of King Charles' coronation in May 2023. On that occasion, the Dutchess of Cambridge accessorized the outfit with black Aquazzura slingbacks, a satin Prada clutch, and the late Queen Elizabeth II's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.

So Similar

This year at Trooping the Colour, the princess seems to have refreshed the midi-length dress by swapping out the solid black belt for a striped one and adding a black-and-white bow for an extra stylish touch.

"I knew the dress looked familiar," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) of the upcycled style, while a second fan wrote, "I much prefer today's version."

"That makes me love it even more! (I remember being young and obsessed when Princess Diana did this with her outfits!)," yet another user wrote.

This time, Kate complemented the dress with a black-and-white Philip Treacy hat, ivory Jimmy Choo pumps, a Mulberry clutch, Cassandra Goad pearl cluster earrings, and the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, which pays homage to her role as the regiment's honorary colonel.

Princess Charlotte, 9, along with her brothers, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, wore coordinated outfits in navy blue.

The Grand Return of the Princess

Saturday's parade marked the Princess of Wales' first royal engagement of the year as she continues to undergo cancer treatment. From the moment the Princess of Wales was seen on her way to Buckingham Palace this morning, the nation rejoiced in their first glimpses of her as she resumed royal duties for the first time in six months.

Kate looked relaxed as she smiled and waved to the delighted crowds, making a triumphant return to public life during the carriage procession for the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Later, she watched the spectacle from the Duke of Wellington's former office with her children. Her day concluded with a joyful reunion on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her father-in-law, King Charles.

Kate posted a new photo and update on Instagram Friday, confirming her attendance at today's Trooping the Colour celebrations.

She has attended the event, which commemorates the British sovereign's birthday, every year since her marriage to Prince William in 2011.