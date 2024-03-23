When Will Kate Middleton Return? Princess of Wales Won't Resume Royal Duties Until She Is Cleared by Doctors after Cancer Diagnosis

Kensington Palace announced on Friday that Kate Middleton will postpone her return to official royal duties until she receives clearance from her doctors following a surprising cancer diagnosis. The news of her shock diagnosis has left royal fans concerned about the princess' timely recovery. It is thus unlikely that the Princess of Wales will be seen anytime soon.

Kate, 42, revealed on Friday that she is presently undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer following a surgery earlier this year. The mother-of-three had previously scaled back her commitments after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, believing it was for a non-cancerous condition at the time.

Kate Not to Be Seen Anytime Soon

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a palace spokesperson said after the heartbreaking news surfaced.

"She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Kate started chemotherapy in late February after post-operative tests and results revealed the disease.

During Kate's ongoing treatment, the palace announced that Prince William would continue to fulfill his official royal duties.

"The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year," a palace spokesperson said.

The Prince of Wales is expected to resume his royal duties once the couple's children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — return to school after the Easter holiday break.

This comes after Kate revealed her diagnosis as a "huge shock" in a videotaped message on Friday.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," Kate said.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Type of Cancer Unknown

The royal refrained from disclosing the specific type of cancer she is battling, but said that she is "well and getting stronger every day." Kensington Palace has said that it will not disclose the specific type or stage of cancer the princess has and has urged people not to engage in speculation.

It is understood that both the King, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment himself, and the Queen have been informed of the news.

At the time of her abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace said that it was non-cancerous. They reiterated on Friday that this remains the case, and that no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, post-operative tests later revealed that cancer "had been present."

The news of her diagnosis puts an end to the widespread speculation that had been circulating for weeks regarding the Princess of Wales' health after her absence from public view.

The announcement also presents a new challenge for the British Royal Family, especially as King Charles is currently battling cancer.

In January, Sarah, the Duchess of York, was diagnosed with skin cancer, just six months after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The princess is now undergoing a course of chemotherapy as part of what has been described as a "recovery pathway," which began in late February.