Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer and is presently undergoing chemotherapy treatment, the Princess of Wales said in a shocking announcement on Friday. The 42-year-old royal learned of her diagnosis after her "major abdominal surgery" at the London Clinic back in January and is undergoing "preventive chemotherapy."

In a deeply emotional video message filmed at Windsor on Wednesday, Catherine shared that the news had come as a "huge shock" and that she and William "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." The news of her shock diagnosis has left royal fans concerned about the princess' timely recovery.

Kate Make Shock Revelation

The diagnosis comes shortly after she was seen smiling alongside Prince William as they left their favorite farm shop near their Windsor residence.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," Kate said in a videotaped statement as she say on a bench surrounded by daffodils and spring blossom.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Kate's cancer was only diagnosed after she underwent major abdominal surgery at The London Clinic in January.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," Kate said in a videotaped statement.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the mother-of-three added.

Kensington Palace has said that it will not disclose the specific type or stage of cancer the princess has and has urged people not to engage in speculation.

It is understood that both the King, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment himself, and the Queen have been informed of the news.

Kate Expected to Recover Soon

At the time of her abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace said that it was non-cancerous. They have reiterated tonight that this remains the case, and that no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, post-operative tests later revealed that cancer "had been present."

This evening's announcement will undoubtedly cause shockwaves around the world, following weeks of speculation and various conspiracy theories about her health.

It also presents a new challenge for the British Royal Family, especially as King Charles is currently battling cancer.

In January, Sarah, the Duchess of York, was diagnosed with skin cancer, just six months after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The princess is now undergoing a course of chemotherapy as part of what has been described as a "recovery pathway," which began in late February.

It is because of the cancer diagnosis that Prince William opted out of attending a memorial service for his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece.

Kensington Palace has strongly asked people to refrain from speculating what type of cancer she has.

However, they have stated that she remains in "good spirits and focused on her recovery."

"She is hugely grateful to the medical team for the care they are providing to her," a spokesman said.

"She now needs time, space and privacy to complete her treatment and make a full recovery."

The announcement was made on Friday night not because of unpleasant social media speculation about her health and whereabouts, although such speculation has been upsetting and unpleasant.

Instead, it is understood that the timing was chosen because her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, finished school on Friday. This provided an opportunity for the family to take them away privately and shield them from the inevitable public shock.