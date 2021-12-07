Ethan Crumbley: Disturbing Video Shows Michigan School Shooter Collapsing While Working at Diner Last Year [WATCH]

A new video has emerged that shows Michigan High School shooter Ethan Crumbley collapsing while working at a local diner in a bizarre incident last year. The video shows the 15-year-old shooter walking wobbly and then stumbling before falling to the ground in what many suspect he was heavily drugged.

The footage captured on the surveillance camera of the diner raises fresh questions on how Crumbley was brought up by his parents and if he was a neglected child. According to a Daily Mail report, the owner of the diner said that she suspected both Crumbley and his elder half-brother Eli Crumbley may have been on drugs as they also found substance on them on one occasion.

Bizarre Incident

The video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows Crumbley walking into the back room of the 5-1 Diner in Oxford last year. He can be seen entering the back room wobbly on his feet. He then starts swaying erratically from side to side while flailing his arms.

Crumbley then starts stumbling as he walks and finally falls to the ground. He can be seen struggling to get up but again collapses on the ground, slamming his head-first into the cabinet. He then tries to stand up immediately but again collapses when a concerned co-worker rushes to him for help.

The incident occurred at 11am on September 20, 2020. Crumbley had been filling in for another employee at the restaurant, where he had worked on seven or eight other occasions, according to the owner.

The video doesn't end there. The other employee tries to help Crumbley stand up. "Hold it, you alright?" the older male employee asks him. "Yeah, I'm not feeling..." Ethan murmurs, almost unintelligibly.

The video ends after that. However, the disturbing video following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School by Crumbley that left four dead and seven other wounded raises fresh concerns about the teen's upbringing.

Fresh Concerns

Crumbley looks completely lost and many believe he may have been into drugs raising questions on parental negligence. According to the Daily Mail, the owner of the restaurant too believes that both Ethan and his elder brother Eli Crumbley may have been into drugs.

According to the owner, Crumbley seemed embarrassed by the episode. His parents were called to come and pick him up. His mother at that time had blamed the incident on her son not eating that day.

However, the owner said that she doubts that was the actually cause and wonders Crumbley may have been on medication or suffering from an underlying medical condition. "We sent him home," the owner told the outlet. "The mom said it was just because he didn't eat anything. It seems a lot for that to just be not eating."

The owner revealed that Eli also worked at the diner and there was a separate concerning incident involving him last year. The owner said that one day while Eli was working there, she smelled marijuana in a back room, and confronted him as he had apparently been smoking.

She told him that she would be calling his parents, but Eli remained unmoved by the threat. Instead he laughed and said that his father was the one who gave it to him. "Where do you think I got it from?" he purportedly told the owner.

Eli and Ethan have the same father, but different mothers. Originally from Florida, the two boys later moved to Oxford with their dad James Crumbley and his second wife, Ethan's mom, Jennifer.

Following Crumbley's arrester, Eli brother hinted at some family turmoil that prompted him to abruptly move out in March 2020. He went to live with his biological mother in Florida where he grew up.

Ethan Crumbley was arrested following the deadly shooting his school. He has been charged as an adult with four counts of murder and domestic terror among a total of 24 charges. His parents, James, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, who were on the run, were nabbed on Sunday. Both Crumbleys pleaded not guilty to all four charges of involuntary manslaughter - one for each Oxford High School student who was killed Tuesday.

Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison along with a $7,500 fine and mandatory DNA testing.