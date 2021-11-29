Dallas Teen Shoot Dead His Mother While She Was Babysitting Her 2-Year-Old Granddaughter

A Dallas teenager fatally shot his mother while she was babysitting her two-year-old granddaughter, according to police. The unnamed boy allegedly killed his mom Aime Salinas-Alvarado, 47, at her home on Friday. He then used his mother's car to drive the two-year-old toddler to her great-grandparents' house, according to the Dallas Police Department.

He later confessed to the crime and was arrested. According to reports, Salinas-Alvarado died of a single gunshot wound to her head. However, no details have yet been released. It is also not known whose gun the teen used to kill his mother.

Killer Son

According to Dallas Police, officers responded to a call and reached a home in the southwest of the city on Friday as they investigated reports of an abandoned child.

When they reached the home, they didn't find the two year-old child. Instead they learnt that the two-year-old child had in fact already been dropped off at her great-grandparent's home. However, they didn't know who dropped the child. The child was supposed to be with her grandmother but now was back in her great-grandparents' home.

After the child was dropped off, the great-grandparents became concerned and suspicious for the well-being of the child's grandmother. This time they called 911 and requested for a welfare check at the Salinas-Alvarado's home.

Police showed up for the second time at her home and this time found Salinas lying dead in a pool of blood. She had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Investigators later determined that her teenage son shot and killed her before taking her car and dropping off the child. The unnamed teen then drove to a friend's house, police said.

Investigation On

After police tracked the unnamed teen down to his friend's house and confronted him, he confessed to the killing. He was arrested and taken into custody by Dallas police without incident, and "provided a full confession to the homicide detective," cops said.

The boy was transported to Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Facility and will face charges of capital murder. Officers have not revealed a motive behind the gruesome murder, or revealed his exact relationship to the two year-old girl who Salinas-Alvarado was caring for.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the woman's funeral which has so far raised $5,000.

'It's with a heavy heart to say that our beloved Aime was tragically taken away from us. We ask for love and support in this hard time. She will be deeply missed. We are lost of words and wish we could have another moment with her. Please keep her in your hearts and prayers," a relative, Clarissa Salinas wrote online.

An investigation is still on and the exact reason behind the murder can be known only after that.