Ethan Crumbley: Oxford High School Shooter Had Meeting with His Parents and Teachers to Discuss His 'Behavior' Hours Before Shooting

Ethan Crumbley, the alleged gunman who opened fire at Michigan high school reportedly met with his parents and teachers to discuss his unruly "behavior in the classroom" just three hours before he killed four classmates in a rampage on Tuesday. Crumbley, 15, is being treated like an adult and has now been charged with four counts of murder, terrorism and other guns charges.

On Wednesday evening Crumbley's booking photo was released by Oakland County sheriff's office. He murdered four classmates and injured seven others on Tuesday after opening fire in the hallways at 12.50 pm. However, the motive behind the gruesome murders remains unclear.

Unruly Child

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Crumbley was first talked to by his teachers on his behavior in classroom on Monday. That, however, wasn't fruitful and authorities decided to summon his parents the next day. On Tuesday, Crumbley and his parents Jennifer and James were called into Oxford High School for a meeting with teachers about his behavior in classroom.

It is not clear what prompted the meeting and what was so strange about his behavior that the school administrators had to talk to his parents. However, this was the second consecutive day he met with his teachers.

Less than three hours after that Crumbley allegedly committed the shootings, killing four classmates and leaving seven others wounded.

"We also were told that the school had some information or some kind of contact with the school," Bouchard said at a press briefing.

"We have since learned that the school did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behaviors in the classroom that they felt was concerning," he said.

"In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school. The content of that meeting of course is part of the investigation," Bouchard added.

Was Crumbley Bullied?

Bouchard's comments came hours after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed that Crumbley had been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, terrorism, assault, and weapons possession. According to reports, Crumbley isn't cooperating with investigators.

He has also refused to talk and his parents have hired a lawyer for him. On Wednesday there were reports that Crumbley may have taken the drastic step as he was bullied. Some of school kids too claimed that the 15-year-old would be regularly bullied.

However, authorities have refuted those claims. Police said there was no record of Crumbley being bullied. Also, there is no such record with the school. Instead, prosecutors revealed at Crumbley's arraignment that he had detailed in a journal found in his backpack how he wanted to shoot students at the school.

Crumbley used a 9 mm Sig Sauer in the shooting. The handgun was brought by his father just five days back on Black Friday. It is not known why his father bought that gun but Crumbley posted photos with the gun on Instagram.

In one of the photos posted on Instagram last week after his father bought the gun, Crumbley posed with it and captioned: "Just got my new beauty today. SIG Sauer 9MM. Ask any questions I will answer." However the post on the Instagram account has now been deleted.

According to police, Crumbley allegedly had fired at least 12 rounds and had seven more rounds of ammunition when he surrendered. The shooting resulted in the death of four students â€” Tate Myre, 16, Hana St Juliana, 14, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, 17.