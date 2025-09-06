Warner Bros. Joins Disney, Universal in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against AI Firm Midjourney

Warner Bros. Discovery has filed a massive copyright lawsuit against artificial intelligence image creator Midjourney, alleging massive copyright infringement. The suit, filed in a Los Angeles federal court on Sept. 4, 2025, is one of the most closely watched legal battles pitting Hollywood studios against AI firms over intellectual property rights.

The 101-page complaint claims that Midjourney copied characters and other costumed items from well-known Warner Bros. characters "without consent or authorization" and copied them as its own characters. Some of the characters that Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling have been accused of copying with a "startling level of similarity" are such memorable figures as Superman and Batman, Wonder Woman, Scooby-Doo, and Katniss Everdeen. Warner Bros. claims that the copies being made are so similar to the originals that the audience might be fooled in practice.

Midjourney had the capacity to curtail such use but had taken a "profit-driven decision" to open protections, the filing said. The company apparently offered these changes as service "improvements," claiming not to have realized that they would result in rampant copying. Warner Bros. called it a "calculated move" that ignored creators' rights and helped fuel Midjourney's growth.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said, "The core of our business is the creation of stories and characters for television and other platforms. Midjourney is willfully infringing the copyrighted works, and this suit is purely to protect our content, our creative partners, and the investments that we make."

Warner Bros. is not alone. The studio and Universal filed similar lawsuits earlier this year, saying Midjourney was using their characters, which include Darth Vader, Shrek, and Bart Simpson. Both companies welcomed Warner Bros.' decision to enter the legal fray, characterizing this as a united stand in defense of creative industries.

Midjourney, founded in 2022, has become one of the most-used AI platforms, with approximately 21 million users. It is believed to have earned close to $300 million in revenue in 2024 through subscription plans that span from $10 to $120 per month, according to reports. The company argues that its training techniques come under "fair use," as they foster creativity and free exchange of ideas.

The lawsuit from Warner Bros. seeks unspecified damages, a share of Midjourney's profits, and a court order to prevent future copyright infringement. It also demands a jury trial, which could shine a spotlight on the escalating inquisition into AI and intellectual property.

Industry insiders say the finding could rewrite the rules for AI development globally. At the heart of the disagreement is a fundamental question: Is training AI on copyrighted works without permission innovative or theft? The court's decision could establish precedents that shape the future of entertainment—and of technology.