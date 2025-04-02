Val Kilmer Seen Donning Batman Mask in His Haunting Final Instagram Post Two Months Before His Death at 65 after Long Illness

Val Kilmer sparked nostalgia with his final Instagram post just weeks before passing away at the age of 65. Kilmer, best known for his roles in Top Gun (1986) and Batman Forever (1995) died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday following complications from pneumonia, his daughter, Mercedes, confirmed to the New York Times.

His battle with throat cancer began in 2014, leading him to undergo chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Although he was declared cancer-free in 2021, the illness forced him to withdraw from the Hollywood spotlight. Although Kilmer stopped making red carpet appearances in 2019, he stayed connected with fans by posting his artwork and occasional selfies on Instagram.

Touching Final Post

In a video posted on his social media, Kilmer is seen sitting beside a painting he created of Batman—one of his most iconic roles in his decades-long career. In the clip, shared with his 645,000 Instagram followers, the actor says he is "ready" before picking up a Batman mask and putting it on one final time.

Artist David Choe, seated next to Kilmer in the video, could be heard praising how "great" he looked wearing the mask. The actor appeared relatively healthy, sporting a slim frame, a clean-shaven face, and slightly longer hair.

In the video, Kilmer—whose vocal cords were affected by his throat cancer treatments—spoke briefly before trying on a custom Batman mask crafted by Choe. "It's been a while," he joked as he stepped into character, then turned to the camera for one last glance.

After putting it on, he gazed into the camera before shifting focus to a vibrant Batman portrait, presumably painted for him by Choe.

Alongside the video, Kilmer also shared images of Choe's other Batman-inspired artwork, as well as clips of the artist expressing his admiration for the superhero.

Kilmer did not add a caption to the February 2023 post, which received nearly 30,000 likes from his 634,000 Instagram followers. Kilmer landed the role in Joel Schumacher's 1995 blockbuster Batman Forever after Michael Keaton decided to step away from the franchise.

Final Instagram Post

His actual final Instagram post came on March 22, featuring a photo of one of his original paintings, which he had signed and listed for sale on his website. "It's got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the camp fire cools down but you're still wide awake," he captioned the Instagram post.

After news of his death broke, the comments on the actor's final post were overwhelmed with heartfelt tributes from grieving fans. "Rest in Peace, Val," one fan wrote.

"Thank you for your art, your heart, your spirit, your boldness, your depth, your humanity. Thank you for being part of my childhood into manhood. From Real Genius to Top Secret and everything in between – you are a part of my and many others fondest memories."

"Thank you for making my childhood so much fun with Real Genius, Thunderheart, The Ghost and the Darkness, and of course Top Gun and Batman," another fan wrote.

Kilmer was born on December 31, 1959, in Chatsworth, a suburb of Los Angeles. His father worked as an aerospace engineer and real estate developer, while his mother was a homemaker.

His younger brother, Wesley, drowned in the family's swimming pool after suffering an epileptic seizure. The home had previously belonged to Western film icons Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.

He was married to British actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 until their divorce in 1996. The two met while filming 'Willow' and married a few months later.