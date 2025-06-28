Tengr.ai: A privacy-by-design generative AI platform

Generative AI (GenAI) is rapidly reshaping industries from media to medicine, although with concerns around privacy, transparency, data integrity and ethics on the rise. A recent report from Deloitte indicated heightened skepticism with over 78% of users finding it challenging to control the data collected about them.

AI image generators like Midjourney, DALL-E or Stable Diffusion raise serious privacy concerns, from using personal photos without consent in training data to unintentionally recreating real faces. They've also been used to create fake identities in online scams. As the technology evolves, experts warn that safeguards, especially for vulnerable groups like children; are lagging behind.

Hungary based company Tengr.ai aims to tackle that, with its privacy-by-design creativeGenAI platform, which is used by over 500,000 users worldwide.

What is Tengr.ai?

Tengr.ai is the ethical image generation infrastructure that lets users create without censorship issues or data harvesting designed for creators, businesses, educators and more with a strong emphasis on user privacy and creative freedom. The company employs its proprietary Hyperalign™ technology to balance uncensored creative expression with safety.

This allows the generation of diverse content while preventing misuse, such as deepfakes or harmful imagery.

"Users retain full ownership of the images they create, enabling them to use their creations for commercial purposes without restrictions," says Péter W. Szabó, CEO and co-founder of Tengr.ai.

How Tengr.ai Works

Unlike competitors that harvest personal data or impose restrictive licenses, Tengr.ai is designed with privacy at its core. It does not collect or store any personal information, and users maintain full commercial rights to all images they create.

Its Hyperalign™ technology quietly converts risky prompts into safe, compliant results, avoiding the constant battle of traditional filters while maintaining seamless creative freedom.

Tengr.ai also recently announced its Quantum 3.0; an upgraded image generation engine which sets a benchmark for prompt fidelity, rendering speed, photorealism, all while retaining the existing Tengr.ai infrastructure.

"Quantum 3.0 Engine uses advanced diffusion-transformer technology to accurately interpret complex prompts, reducing image revisions by 38% and enhancing fine details like hair and typography," says Peter.

The Detailer Upscaler 3.0 claims to boost images up to 8x resolution with lifelike textures, offering "Details Only" and combined upscale modes for crisp prints. Its One-ClickBackground Swap, powered by ScenaNova, claims to isolate subjects and create custom backdrops.

Why privacy and personal data is important

"AI image generators are raising serious privacy concerns," says Peter. From models unintentionally recreating real people's faces to fake profiles used in scams, these tools can misuse personal data in harmful ways.

Lawsuits like Getty Images vs. Stability AI highlights the unauthorised use of private photos in training data.

Protecting personal data isn't just about compliance, it's about respecting individual rights and preventing real-world harm and to be ethical in an increasingly digital world.

Tengr.ai introduction into Web3

Brands like Jack Wolfskin and Tesa SE are already using Tengr.ai for product visualisation, while the company's architectural partner Zindak AI uses the platform to turn sketches and CAD renders to photorealistic imagery.

Tengr.ai is also introducing its native $TENGR utility token into its platform to enhance user engagement and expand its ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Tengr.ai completed an equity funding round aimed at developing and launching its $TENGR utility token, integrating blockchain tech into its platform.

Through Web3 initiatives and a utility token, the platform aims to empower and monetise its community in a more collaborative way, ensuring that no personal data is collected or stored, and users retain full commercial rights to every image they generate with Tengra.ai ethical solution.