Wanda Nara: Mauro Icardi's Model Wife Confirms Her 10-Year Tumultuous Relationship with Argentine Soccer Star Is Finally Over

Wanda Nara has announced that she has officially ended her turbulent relationship with Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi. Nara, 37, married Icardi, 31, in May 2014, shortly after divorcing Maxi Lopez, a former teammate of Icardi's. Their relationship has frequently been in the spotlight, with the couple splitting up multiple times, only to reconcile later.

However, Nara, who is a model who recently joined Divasplay, an OnlyFans-like platform, and also worked as Icardi's agent, has now confirmed that they have permanently separated. Speaking to America TV, she said, "For personal and health reasons, I tried once more, but it didn't work. Let everyone talk. I've saved my silence for the last."

Finally Over

She added, "I know how hard endings are and what they cost. There are things on TV and the internet that aren't true, but I accept it as part of the bad and who I am.

"I decided to end it, but Mauro and I will still be a family. It wasn't a mistake to try more when there was love. I regret nothing; these years were the best of my life, but now I must be alone.

"There is no villain or third party; our relationship was always stronger than it seemed from the outside. My priority has always been my children, and now more than ever. Thank you for your respect."

According to Ciudad Magazine, reported by Daily Sabah, Nara has filed for divorce proceedings after contemplating the decision for a period of time. Speculation about a rift between the couple emerged recently when Nara stopped following Icardi on social media.

While Icardi still follows Nara, it appears their relationship has come to an end. They have two children together - Francesca, aged 9, and Isabella, aged 7.

End of a Tumultuous Relationship

This isn't the first instance where Nara has announced her marriage to Icardi over. She made a similar statement in September 2022, but they eventually reconciled.

Previously, Icardi also penned an emotional message to his wife after Nara took him back following allegations of infidelity against the footballer.

Icardi and Nara have made efforts to present a united front over time, often sharing photos together on Instagram.

Former Italy defender Daniele Adani once suggested on Christian Vieri's Twitch channel that the couple engages in sexual activity up to 12 times a day, and they have occasionally shared provocative content online.

Their Instagram activities pushed boundaries in April when they posted a video of themselves naked in the shower, risking a ban from the platform.

However, Nara now says that their passionate relationship has ended, and reports of her filing for divorce indicate that she is taking this step very seriously.