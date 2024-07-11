Female Ohio Health Technician Accused of Sexually Battering Teen Patient

A Gahanna, Ohio, woman who works as a counsellor at a Columbus health facility is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Amanda Stetzer, 27, was charged on June 26 with sexual battery and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, as reported by WBNS.

Stetzer Allegedly Sent the Victim Sexual Texts, Nude Photos of Herself

Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court state that the alleged teenage victim said she was enrolled at The Emily Program, an eating disorder treatment facility. She told detectives that Stetzer was in charge of day-to-day activities and enforcing the rules at the facility.

The teenager told detectives that on her first day, Stetzer came into her room and sat on the bed beside her. They were filling out paperwork when Stetzer had her hand on the teenager's thigh, according to court records. Soon after, Stetzer also reportedly slapped the teen's rear end while she was in the common bathroom.

Court records state that Stetzer and the teen exchanged phone numbers. The teen told detectives that Stetzer allowed her to stay up later than was required and let her have her phone when it was not allowed. Stetzer allegedly sent the teen sexual text messages and naked pictures of herself through Snapchat.

Stetzer Accused of Engaging in Multiple Sexual Encounters with Victim, Including in Her Car

The teen told detectives about two incidents where she and Stetzer met and engaged in sexual activity. The encounters happened on June 20 and June 23. On another occasion, the teen said the two were in Stetzer's car when Stetzer later performed sexual acts on her.

According to court documents, the teen said most of their encounters lasted about 25 minutes because "any longer, Stetzer said others would get suspicious." Stetzer had reportedly also told the teen multiple times not to tell anyone about what they were doing because she had a child and didn't want to lose her job, according to court records.

Stetzer 'No Longer Employed' the Facility

A spokesperson with The Emily Project told WBNS that Stetzer was no longer employed at the company. "We take this situation very seriously and are also conducting our internal investigation," the spokesperson said in a statement. The company is also cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

Stetzer appeared in municipal court Wednesday morning and was given a $100,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court again on July 19.