What Is Divasplay? Argentine Model and Mauro Icardi's Wife Joins OnlyFans-Style Platform as She Makes Announcement with Raunchy Photo

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara revealed lately that she would soon be joining a platform similar to OnlyFans and posted a raunchy snap of hers. However, in doing so she ended up suffering a major wardrobe malfunction.

Wanda, 37, has amassed a major following on Instagram, boasting over 17 million followers, and has delighted them with numerous sultry photos. Now, Wanda's admirers will get the chance to follow her on Divasplay, a subscription platform tailored for content creators.

Ona Hot New Platform

Icardi's partner made the announcement while wearing a Divasplay tank top, which unfortunately led to a major wardrobe malfunction, The Sun reported. Wanda announced: "I want to announce my contract signing to be the Image of Divas Play Worldwide!!!

"The team that travels to Europe to be able to make it happen is amazing.

"From today you'll be able to find me at @divasplayok. Very strong productions are coming! See you guys over there."

Wanda's followers were left amazed as they flooded the comments section with reactions.

"We will be joining," one follower wrote.

"Great Wanda," another fan commented.

A third fan wrote, "So beautiful." This fan wrote: "Beautiful goddess Wanda."

Another commenter expressed admiration with a simple yet heartfelt remark: "Nice."

Wanda and Galatasaray player Icardi have been married for 11 turbulent years. The Argentinean model previously said that she had separated from the center-forward two years ago.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, the controversial couple seems to have reconciled their differences.

In 2021, Icardi's wife had accused him of infidelity before she was photographed kissing her new toy boy rapper partner and made an appearance in one of his music videos

Icardi was incensed by the video clip, and the enraged Argentine forward took to Instagram to respond to his estranged wife's antics.

"She is the laughing stock of the whole world with her behavior, with her attitudes," he fumed. "The truth is that I'm not ready to continue to support this and defend the indefensible."

The couple, who are parents to two children, had flown to the Maldives in an effort to patch things up, but the trip was a failure.