The Walking Dead fans may not have to wait till the end of the year to watch episode 16 of season 10, titled A Certain Doom. Showrunner Angela Kang has revealed that the post –production process of season finale is "very, very" close to the finishing point. Cast member Jeff Dean Morgan also shared some details about the last episode of this season and its air date.

The telecast of A Certain Doom was scheduled for April 12 and the producers had to push back the air date because of incomplete post-production works. The creative team behind this AMC series were unable to give the season finale a finishing touch due to the coronavirus-related work shut days before its actual broadcast date.

Showrunner Angela Kang recently revealed that they have nearly completed the post-production works of this episode and the series' followers will not have to wait until December to watch the episode. The 44-year-old television writer also asked the viewers to just wait till the "world becomes safe for the people to venture out" to watch the season finale.

When will AMC air The Walking Dead season 10 finale?

"What's continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished, but even after all of that's done, all the shots need to be laid in. There is a color process that needs machines to be finished. There's sound work that we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage, and that's very complex mixing equipment that you can't just move into somebody's house overnight. And multiple people work on that," Kang explained.

The Showrunner also added that it is not a very long process that will take a whole year to complete. It can be done "very, very quickly" once everything gets back to normal and the production team is just waiting for that day, she said during an interview with ComicBook.com.

A massive episode with a big battle

The Walking Dead star Jeff Dean Morgan also shared some details about the last episode of season 10 during his appearance in the SiriusXM's EW Live. He described season finale as a "big massive episode" with an "epic battle" that may or may not carry over to the next season.

The actor then asked the viewers to wait to watch some sort of resolution for Beta in The Walking Dead season 10 episode 16. The character is obviously coming to "wipe everybody out with his zombie horde" and it will happen at some point in A Certain Doom, the actor added.

The cast member also spoke about a possible air date for the season finale and he asked the series followers to wait for four to five for the pandemic situation to change.