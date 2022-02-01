VIXX Reunion: Here is How Cha Hak Yeon Feels About Boyband's Comeback

VIXX member N, whose real name is Cha Hak Yeon, recently hinted about the five-member boy group's reunion. The singer-turned-actor was sharing his thoughts about the band's possible comeback before its 10th debut anniversary. He said there is a possibility of a reunion for the K-pop group.

Hak Yeon stated that all the VIXX members are in touch with each other. Leo, Ken, Ravi, and Hyuk still maintain their friendship with one another, he said. According to him, all the members closely monitor each other and help one another in improving their skills. Hak Yeon also recalled an incident that involved Hyuk.

The Bad and Crazy actor explained how Hyuk comforted him and helped him regain confidence while the drama was on the air. The tvN fantasy thriller aired its last episode on January 28. In the mini-series, Hak Yeon portrayed the youngest member of the National Police Agency's anti-corruption investigation department.

"Our youngest member, Hyuk, contacted me late at night after the end of episode 9 of 'Bad and Crazy.' He said that he'd seen the behind-the-scenes video and comforted me, saying that I'd worked hard. It made me feel stronger and grateful, and I got a little choked up. There was a time when I always thought of him as a little kid, but now he's old enough to think of his hyungs, and I was grateful", Hak Yeon said.

VIXX Reunion and Hak Yeon's Future Plans

However, the actor revealed that they have not decided anything about a comeback. It will take a while before the fans hear about the next big musical project by all the five members of this boy group as a team, he teased. Hak Yeon also said he is currently focusing on acting. He would like to take up some good roles and get acknowledged as an actor.

"The VIXX members are always cheering each other on and monitoring each other's work. Nothing has been decided with regards to a comeback. I think that right now is a time when I have to focus on acting more than performing. I want to be acknowledged as the actor Cha Hak Yeon", he said.

The VIXX member also spoke about his plans and said he is looking forward to an opportunity to be part of a historical drama. He wanted to try a historical role after his guest appearance in the mini-series Secret Royal Inspector and Joy as Seung Yool.

"Fortunately, many people liked the character, and I received lots of encouragement from the well-wishers. So if I get a chance to be a part of a traditional historical drama, I would love to try it out", he said.

The boy band that debuted with six members in May 2012 was formed by Jellyfish Entertainment. In May 2019, group member Ravi established his one-man agency. But he decided to be a part of the boy band.

In August 2020, another member decided to part ways with the agency. After Hongbin's departure, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that VIXX is continuing as a five-member group. Although Hak Yeon with 51k in November 2021, he is still a member of the boy group.