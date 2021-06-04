VIXX's Ravi Under Fire For 'Sexual' Lyrics About Red Velvet in New Album 'Roses'

VIXX's Ravi is in news not for releasing his new mini-album Roses including hit track Cardigan (ft. Wonstein), but for the track and lyrics allegedly insulting KPop band Red Velvet. The B-side track of album Roses [Red Velvet – ft. Jamie] allegedly has sexual lyrics about Korean girl band Red Velvet.

The lyrics of the song Red Velvet from the mini-album Roses starts with lyrics "I take a bite out of a red velvet / 'Cause I know you love me." Though the beginning of the song looks like Ravi is referring to the red velvet cake, the rap part of the song goes like this: "Dumb, dumb, dumb / Dumb, dumb, dumb." In addition the song also mentions "Russian roulette," in his song. It can be noted that Dumb Dumb is the title of one of the most popular songs of Red Velvet band released in 2015. Red Velvet band's another single Russian Roulette was released in 2016.

Comparison does not stop here. Ravi's latest song also has words "sooyoung-haneun" and "yeri-hagien". This has made Red Velvet fans see red as names of two Red Velvet band members are Sooyoung [popularly known as Joy] and Yeri.

Considering this, there is too much reference to Red Velvet band and when seen in these lines the initial lines can be seen having a sexual overtone. Let us have a look at the part of lyrics of Red Velvet and see if it really has a sexual overtone.

I TAKE A BITE OUT OF A RED VELVET

I can't hold it back anymore, stop testing me

I TAKE A BITE OUT OF A RED VELVET

CAUSE I KNOW YOU LOVE ME

Take a bigger bite

DRIP it's dangerous, push that hat down for me

FLIP BABE Turn around and show me your back BABE

You and I shouldn't be in the same room by ourselves

I GOT NO PLACE ELSE TO GO

Round and round we go

DUMB DUMB DUMB

DUMB DUMB DUMB

Ravi Issues Apology

Following widespread criticism Ravi has released an official statement of apology through his label GROOVL1N to members of Red Velvet band. In his statement, Ravi also said that he has personally apologized to the Red Velvet members.

"First and foremost, I would like to sincerely apologize to the members of the girl group Red Velvet, who were mentioned in the lyrics, and to all agency affiliates. Second, I apologize to the many fans who have watched over me. I also apologize for my delayed apology, when I should have spoken up as soon as possible," said the statement.

"I struggled deeply about the order by which I should take responsibility for this recent issue. Earlier today, I delivered a personal apology to the members of Red Velvet through their agency, as well as to their affiliates. Of course, I feel a heavy burden for creating such an unfortunate situation in the first place. Not only that, but as someone responsible for an agency called GROOVL1N, I am deeply reflecting on my carelessness regarding this situation. I am ashamed that while working on the lyrics, I failed to realize how much the contents would cause discomfort for so many people."

Roses to be Deleted

Explaining about the song, VIXX's Ravi said, "I hoped to create a song with a sweet and bright energy; however, due to the fact that a specific group was mentioned, the particular artists as well as their fans were directly affected; as the lyricist of this track, I do believe that the responsibility for the issue falls to me."

Drawing a conclusion to the controversy, Ravi said that the song will be deleted from all platforms. "I have come to an agreement with the music distributor to delete this track from all platforms. It may take some time before the change takes full effect; but I will do my best to take prompt measures," said the statement.