The race to be number one is a never ending one. When one company comes up with a brilliant tech, the rival is already working to steal the limelight. That's the case with today's fast charging technology, which is proving to be a great USP for smartphone makers. After Huawei, OnePlus and Oppo demonstrated their fastest charging solutions, Vivo is making the headlines with its faster than the fastest charging technology.

Huawei's 40W fast charging, OnePlus' 30W Warp Charge and Oppo's 50W SuperVOOC is no match to Vivo's unbelievable 120W Super FlashCharge, which was announced by the Chinese smartphone maker ahead of MWC Shanghai 2019 next week. At the tech conference, Vivo is going to demonstrate the tech to show just how fast it can charge a smartphone.

According to Vivo, the 120W Super FlashCharge can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 13 minutes. And to get 50 percent charge on the same milliamp battery, Vivo would only need 5 minutes. This goes against all the bold marketing claims made by rivals OnePlus, Oppo and Huawei.

Currently, even the fastest charging tech available in commercial phones takes about an hour to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery. What Vivo is claiming is beyond imagination and if made available, it can truly disrupt the competition. But it doesn't look like the 120W Super FlashCharge is ready for commercial devices just yet. At least we'll get a look at a working prototype during next week's MWC Shanghai 2019 conference.

One of the biggest challenge Vivo might have to overcome with its 120W Super FlashCharge technology is dissipating heat. A battery charging at such high watts will naturally heat up the phone to an unbearable extent if there's no proper cooling technology in place. Then again, packing a smartphone with both ultra fast charging and supercooling methods isn't going to go down well with the overall design factor. But it's surely something in the race between tech companies to emerge as an innovator.

While Vivo leaves Huawei and Oppo far behind in this race, Xiaomi comes very close. The Chinese smartphone giant had teased that it's working on a 100W charging standard for its phones. Like Vivo, it may also be in an early stage, but the level of competition will heat things up for the well-backed and funded giants like Huawei to come up with another major breakthrough.