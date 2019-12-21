Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, is planning to launch a new smartphone on February 23 next year at the upcoming annual tech exhibition, Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona Spain.

What does the 'V' stand for?

Vivo has already started sending out invites to the event to various media outlets across the globe but the image does not specify any other information about what the company plans to reveal on the date.

However, the invite includes a rather large V-shaped design in the background, which has led many to believe that it could be a reference to a new foldable smartphone from Vivo in a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr, which folds vertically like a flip phone.

But then again, the "V" could also just be a stylish way to write the "v" in "Vivo," in which case, we might be reading too much into it. Either way, it seems like Vivo is keeping details of the launch under wraps at the moment, so we can only hope that we receive more information from the company about the device through controlled leaks in the coming days.

If Vivo is indeed launching a foldable smartphone at MWC next year, it will be the first one from the BBK Electronics brand, ahead of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. Earlier this year, there were reports that Vivo would launch a foldable device under its iQoo brand and renders of the smartphone even leaked on social media but the device

Vivo X30 and X30 Pro

Vivo has been ramping up production of its smartphone offering in China recently, having just announced two new handsets powered by Samsung processors earlier this week – the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro.

The premium smartphones will run on the Exynos 980 SoC processor, which is equipped with an integrated 5G modem unlike the Snapdragon 855 or the 865. These devices will also be the first Vivo phones to run the new FunTouchOS10 custom skin based on Android 9.

As far as Vivo's mysterious announcement at the MWC 2020 is concerned, it'll be interesting to see what Vivo has in store for us, but let's hope that the company has something interesting to offer, including, the possibility of its first foldable smartphone.