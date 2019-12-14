Vivo's upcoming smartphone X30 Pro seems to offer impressive image quality. At least, the latest image shared by Vivo's product line manager claims so. Hinting at the periscopic camera power of the upcoming Vivo device, Luan Xinlin has shared a full-moon picture on Weibo. The full moon appearing in the image hints that the Vivo X30 Pro would offer great image details even in challenging lighting conditions.

As teased earlier, the Vivo X30 Pro would pack a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP periscopic lens. The rest of the camera sensors in the device are a 2MP portrait lens, and an 8MP super-wide lens, accompanied by a powerful 64MP camera sensor. The Vivo X30 Pro is supposed to offer Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) along with 60x digital zoom support.

The latest hands-on leaked images in Weibo show the device would come equipped with a punch-hole 32MP camera on its front.

The new leaked designs look quite identical to the picture we've seen before, which confirm the pictures are legitimate. The primary camera sensors in the new image are stacked vertically on the rear housing of the device.

Specifications

Vivo X30 Pro would reportedly pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90MHz, offering decent gaming experience to users. The upcoming smartphone would come powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 5G SoC. The device would come in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB. The 8GB model would pair 128GB on-board memory, while the 12GB edition would pack 256GB in-built storage.

The prices of the Vivo X30 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB edition would start from CNY 3998, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant model is likely to be available at CNY 4498. Both the Vivo X30 Pro variants are expected to be unveiled in China on December 16. They would be rolled out in Singapore at a later date.