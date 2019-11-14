Motorola has brought back its iconic flip-phone, the RAZR, but this time as a redesigned foldable handset that stays true to its origins.

The Lenovo-owned company unveiled the highly anticipated smartphone today in Los Angeles, California, 15 years after the launch of the original RAZR. Despite being leaked days before its launch, fans can finally feast their eyes on the iconic smartphone's classic design and branding reworked into a device that folds vertically in a clamshell format thanks to a hinge unlike Samsung's Galaxy Fold or Huawei's Mate X, which fold outwards into tablets.

When folded down, the RAZR features a 6.6-inch pOLED 2142x876 screen, which Motorola is calling a "Flex View" display. There's also a Quick View 2.7-inch gOLED 600x800 display on the device's front, which allows users to take selfies and also double ups as a viewfinder with touchscreen functionality.

The RAZR also features a chin at the bottom of the handset which houses the fingerprint reader for biometric authorization. The handset features two cameras: a 16-megapixel main camera that rests below the front Quick View display and a front-facing 5-megapixel camera. However, the phone's main camera lacks the telephoto and wide-angle lenses that have become the hallmark of high-end devices.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor and has a non-removable 2,510 mAh battery that can be fast-charged with a 15-watt TurboPower charger. The system-on-chip will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage without a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The device will be available only one color: Noir Black.

The Motorola RAZR will ship in January 2020 and will be available for $1,499, which means it will be significantly cheaper than Samsung and Huawei's foldables. In the US, it will be exclusive to Verizon with pre-orders going live on Dec. 26 on Motorola, Walmart and Verizon.

The phone will be available in Canada sometime in "early 2020." Meanwhile, the RAZR will be available for pre-order in some European markets as early as December, with a January sales date. The device will also get a launch in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and select Asian countries.