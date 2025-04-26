Virginia Giuffre Made a Series of Cryptic Posts on Social Media Days Before She Tragically Died by Suicide

Virginia Giuffre made a series of cryptic social media posts in the weeks before dying by suicide. Giuffre, who was trafficked as a teen by late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, caused social media uproar in March after posting a photo showing herself 'battered and bruised,' claiming she was dying after being hit by a bus.

On Friday, her family announced Giuffre had died by suicide in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for years, just weeks after she made the disturbing posts. "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," her family said in a statement.

Posted Series of Disturbing Messages

The statement continued, "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

"She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.

Concerns over Giuffre's well-being began on March 30 after she posted a photo from her hospital bed covered in bruises, with her left eye nearly swollen shut. The photo revealed severe discoloration on her face and chest, described as significant bruising.

In the caption, Giuffre wrote that her car had been struck by a school bus traveling at 110 km/h, leaving her fatally injured.

Sharing the post on Instagram that night, the sex abuse survivor said she had suffered kidney failure after the crash and begged to see her children "one last time" before she died.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,: she wrote in the caption of the photo.

"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes," it added.

"S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia."

Everything Still a Mystery

After Giuffre's alarming post, Brad Edwards, a U.S. attorney who had previously represented her in legal battles, described the situation as "very serious." Speaking to Daily Mail, he said they were "hoping for better news in the coming days" and expressed his hope that with proper medical treatment, Giuffre would recover.

Just two days before the car accident, on March 22, Giuffre shared a sunlit photo of her children at the beach, along with what appeared to be a heartfelt plea to be with them. "My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they're being poisoned with lies," she posted.

"I miss them so very much. I have been through hell and back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else. Hurt me, abuse me but don't take my babies. My heart is shattered and every day that passes my sadness only deepens."

Giuffre then suddenly reappeared in April on social media, sharing a series of odd Instagram stories with her 21,000 followers that left many feeling uneasy due to their cryptic nature. She first posted a YouTube link to the hit breakup song "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Australian singer Gotye.

Shortly after, she uploaded a second story—this time completely blank, with no title, photo, or audio. The puzzling black screen was later saved as a "highlight" on her profile, marked only by a broken heart emoji.

These odd posts left many around the world in shock, especially since Giuffre had appeared to be living a relatively quiet life with her husband, Robert and their three children since 2023.

However, the couple had recently separated after 22 years of marriage and were no longer living together at their luxurious $1.9 million home in a coastal suburb of Perth, although the property remained Giuffre's last known address.