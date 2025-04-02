Virginia Giuffre Says She Mistakenly Posted Claim That She Had Four Days to Live as Police Say There 'Were No Reported Injuries' in the Crash

Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre clarified that she accidentally shared a post on her public Instagram stating she had only four days left to live. The 41-year-old has now provided more details about the devastating bus accident she says led to her life-threatening condition.

Giuffre released a statement after her Instagram post triggered a wave of concern for her well-being, as well as questions surrounding the crash that resulted in kidney failure. After police said that there "were no reported injuries" in the crash involving Giuffre's car and a bus, a spokesperson for Giuffre said that she had to be hospitalized when her "condition worsened" a few days later.

Giuffre Gives More Details About Her Accident

The statement said: "Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude. Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care. On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding.

"The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital.

"The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later.

"Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia's condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.

"Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page. Virginia and her family thank everyone for their concern."

She is currently receiving treatment at Sir Charles Gardiner Hospital in Perth, Australia. On Sunday, Giuffre, formerly known as Roberts, posted a distressing selfie on Instagram from her hospital bed, revealing severe bruising on her face and upper body.

The mother, who was trafficked by Epstein and accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, said that she had suffered kidney failure as a result of the crash. She also pleaded to see her children "one last time," claiming doctors told her she had only four days left to live.

"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving [60 mph] as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," she wrote in the post on Sunday.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day.

"Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life," she added.

Still in Critical Condition

Giuffre's spokesperson Dini von Mueffing, on Monday said: "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

This recent development follows comments from Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend, socialite Victoria Hervey, who accused Giuffre of being a "fantasist" and suggested she was exaggerating the severity of the crash.

Lady Victoria, 48, faced backlash online, with many social media users calling her "nasty" and "vile" after she shared Giuffre's hospital selfie with the word "Karma" over it.

Despite the backlash, the socialite—who had a brief romance with Prince Andrew in 1999—stood by her harsh Instagram post.

Giuffre accused Prince Andrew, the eldest brother of King Charles III, of taking part in Epstein's sex trafficking ring, along with Les Wexner, the creator of Victoria's Secret, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and other influential men Everyone has denied any allegations.

She became the most prominent and public of Epstein's victims as a result of the accusations, and an infamous photo of her with Prince Andrew became the biggest scandal the British Royal Family had faced in a generation.

In 2015, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against billionaire financier Epstein, claiming that after being recruited by his ex-lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell from her role as a locker room attendant at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, she was sex trafficked at the age of 16.

In addition, Giuffre said that at the age of 17, she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times, including in Maxwell's London home, on Epstein's Little St. James island, and in New Mexico.

She said in 2019 that she had sex with Prince Andrew in a restroom following a night out at a nightclub in London, when he allegedly gave her vodka.

In 2017, Giuffre and Maxwell reached a confidential settlement in a defamation lawsuit.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, with authorities ruling his death a suicide. In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for collaborating with Epstein to exploit minors.

Shortly before Epstein's death, Giuffre released a manuscript containing over 2,000 documents related to a lawsuit against him and his high-profile associates.

That same year, Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre and her victims' rights charity, reportedly worth around $12 million.

Following the scandal, Andrew was stripped of all his royal and military titles. However, he has vehemently denied Giuffre's allegations, and the settlement did not include any admission of wrongdoing.

The agreement allowed the late Queen of England's "favorite son" to avoid a highly publicized and potentially damaging court trial.