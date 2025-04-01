Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse who has accused influential figures of sex trafficking, claims she has only a few days to live after being struck by a bus. The 41-year-old mother of three posted a photo from her hospital bed, showing severe bruises.

She revealed that she was suffering from kidney failure after a bus crashed into her vehicle. The exact details and location of the accident remain unclear. However, reports suggest that Giuffre had been living in Western Australia with her husband, though they had recently separated. It is also not known how the accident happened, but her family has come to her support.

Nearing Her End

"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving [60 mph] as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," she wrote in the post on Sunday.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day.

"Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life," she added.

Sky Roberts, Giuffre's father, voiced his support for her and appeared unaware of the accident until she shared the post. "Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying you get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life," he commented on her post.

"If there is anything in the world, I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand."

"Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending," a spokesperson for Giuffre told The New York Post.

A Turbulent Life

Giuffre accused Prince Andrew, the eldest brother of King Charles III, of taking part in Epstein's sex trafficking ring, along with Les Wexner, the creator of Victoria's Secret, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and other influential men Everyone has denied any allegations.

She became the most prominent and public of Epstein's victims as a result of the accusations, and an infamous photo of her with Prince Andrew became the biggest scandal the British Royal Family had faced in a generation.

In 2015, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against billionaire financier Epstein, claiming that after being recruited by his ex-lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell from her role as a locker room attendant at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, she was sex trafficked at the age of 16.

In addition, Giuffre said that at the age of 17, she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times, including in Maxwell's London home, on Epstein's Little St. James island, and in New Mexico.

She said in 2019 that she had sex with Prince Andrew in a restroom following a night out at a nightclub in London, when he allegedly gave her vodka.

In 2017, Giuffre and Maxwell reached a confidential settlement in a defamation lawsuit.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, with authorities ruling his death a suicide. In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for collaborating with Epstein to exploit minors.

Shortly before Epstein's death, Giuffre released a manuscript containing over 2,000 documents related to a lawsuit against him and his high-profile associates.

That same year, Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre and her victims' rights charity, reportedly worth around $12 million.

The same year, Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre and her victims' rights charity, reportedly worth millions.

Following the scandal, Andrew was stripped of all his royal and military titles. However, he has vehemently denied Giuffre's allegations, and the settlement did not include any admission of wrongdoing.

The agreement allowed the late Queen of England's "favorite son" to avoid a highly publicized and potentially damaging court trial.