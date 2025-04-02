Virginia Giuffre: Jeffrey Epstein's Victim Charged by Cops Days Before She Claimed She Had Just Days Left to Live after Car Crash

Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre was charged with violating a family violence restraining order just days before the bus accident she initially claimed had caused fatal injuries, according to a Daily Mail report.

The 41-year-old, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday night, allegedly from her hospital bed, claiming that she had only four days left to live. She claimed her car was hit by a school bus traveling at 110 km/h, resulting in kidney failure. According to her, doctors had told her she would not survive beyond a few days. A day later she claimed that she had mistakenly made that post.

Twist in the Tale

A spokesperson for Giuffre admitted on Wednesday that she had "made a mistake," clarifying that she was not dying and had not intended for the post to be shared publicly. Daily Mail Australia has now revealed that Giuffre appeared at Perth Magistrates Court 10 days before the accident over the alleged violation of a family violence restraining order.

Her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, had also appeared in the same court a month earlier over allegations of "providing inadequate storage facility for firearms."

The couple, who were married for 22 years, are believed to have recently separated and no longer live together in their luxurious $1.9 million mansion in the coastal Perth suburb of Ocean Reef.

They bought the six-bedroom property five years ago, placing a deposit on it six months before Giuffre filed her lawsuit against Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually abusing her as a teenager. The sale was finalized before the case was settled out of court, with Prince Andrew reportedly paying a $20 million settlement.

The former couple now appeared to be engaged in a difficult custody battle over their teenage son and daughter.

The Real Story Remains Unclear

Just two days before the car accident, on March 22, Giuffre shared a sunlit photo of her children at the beach, along with what appeared to be a heartfelt plea to spend time with them. "My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they're being poisoned with lies," she posted.

"I miss them so very much. I have been through hell and back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else.

"Hurt me, abuse me but don't take my babies. My heart is shattered and every day that passes my sadness only deepens."

In the post from hospital a week later, she wrote, "I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day.

"Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life," she added.

Giuffre met her future husband at the age of 19 while training as a masseuse in Thailand. The course was funded by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who, along with his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, had trafficked her.

On Tuesday, Western Australia Police said that Giuffre had been a passenger in a vehicle involved in a "minor collision" with a bus in Neergabby, about 80 km north of Perth, on March 24. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured.

According to 9News Perth, a 71-year-old identified as Giuffre's "carer" was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Police said that the crash was "reported by the bus driver the following day" and that the car had sustained an estimated $2,000 in damages.

"We have no report of any serious injuries," Acting Western Australian Police Commissioner Kylie Whiteley said.

Giuffre was reportedly treated at a nearby health center following the incident for a pre-existing condition and was later discharged.

In the early hours of Tuesday, after her alarming Instagram post—which appeared to show severe bruising—gained public attention, she checked into another hospital.

Giuffre's spokesperson Dini von Mueffing, on Monday said, "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."