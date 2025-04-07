Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre was discharged from a hospital on Monday, less than a week after she claimed on social media that she had "just four days" to live after she suffered kidney failure following a crash with a school bus. The mother, 41, was discharged after spending six days at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, the West Australian reported.

Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of abusing her as a teen, which the royal denies, was admitted to the hospital at 3 a.m. last Tuesday for an unknown reason, just days after visiting Joondalup Health Campus, where tests indicated that she suffered kidney failure after a bus crash.

Discharged and Fine

However, on Monday, she was escorted out of the hospital from the view of waiting media. Information about her current condition has not yet been released. According to the Daily Mail Australia, Giuffre left through a back door to avoid the large media pack waiting at the front of the facility.

This came after Giuffre last week shared a photo of herself bruised and injured in a hospital bed, claiming she had been given only "four days to live" after the crash on March 24. "I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology," Giuffre wrote on March 30.

However, police later described the incident as a "minor collision" and said publicly that there were "no reported injuries." Some parents of children on the bus also indicated that no one was hurt.

Despite this, Giuffre's representative maintained that the mother went to the hospital on her own after her "condition deteriorated" following the crash.

Later, Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, who lives in the U.S., clarified her claim of having "four days to live," explaining that doctors told her she could have died within that period if she hadn't received medical treatment.

Roberts also said that his sister's injuries were probably not entirely the result of the bus crash. "Let's be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries," he said.

Mystery Deepens

Her release follows claims made by Giuffre that her husband, Robert — with whom she shares three children — had physically assaulted her. "I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein who, abused and trafficked me.

"But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband's latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent," Giuffre told People.

"Again, I thank everyone for their support. I have faith that justice will prevail."

The pair had been married for 22 years but are reportedly separated as of recently.

She also appears to be estranged from her children, who were in school this past week. However, there was no sign of them visiting Giuffre at the hospital during designated visiting hours.