Virginia Giuffre: Final Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's Sexual Abuse Victim Revealed Before She Died by Suicide in Australia

Virginia Giuffre's brother has shared a final photo of his sister after she died by suicide in Western Australia. Giuffre — who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teen—had posted several disturbing messages on Instagram in the days leading up to her death on Friday night.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking," her family said in a statement to NBC News.

Heartbreaking Final Photo

The statement continued, "She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.

"The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily. It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others."

On Saturday, Giuffre's heartbroken brother, Danny Wilson, paid a touching tribute to her by sharing a sweet photo on Facebook that shows the two of them alongside another man. It is believed to be the final photo of Giuffre.

In the photo, Giuffre is seen smiling candidly at the camera with her arm wrapped around Danny. The third person in the photo is believed to be their older brother, Sky.

Wilson also updated his Facebook cover photo to a photo of a sunset over Perth, seemingly as a tribute to his sister's death.

Giuffre gained attention in 2015 when she filed a lawsuit against billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, claiming she was sex trafficked at the age of 16 after being recruited by his former partner and convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, while working as a locker room attendant at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Troubled Life and a Tragic End

The mother of three also accused disgraced Prince Andrew of forcing her into having sex on three separate occasions when she was 17 — including incidents at Epstein's private island, Little St. James, in New Mexico, and at Maxwell's home in London, where the infamous photo of her with King Charles' brother was taken.

Giuffre allegations went on to become the biggest scandal to hit the royal family in decades. Although Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the claims, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022, paying a whopping $12 million.

Giuffre suffered abuse by a family friend when she was a child, which set her on a troubled path that eventually left her homeless as a teenager, according to NBC News. In recent years, Giuffre had been living in Australia with her young family.

Just last month, she made headlines after sharing a photo of her bruised face on social media, claiming she had been hit by a bus and only had "four days to live."

"This has been the worst start to a new year," she wrote in the caption of the disturbing Instagram post.

"I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes," Giuffre's caption read.

Giuffre later alleged that she was physically abused by her husband, Robert Giuffre, for years. The two recently ended their 22-year marriage.

According to The Independent, Robert Giuffre also violated a restraining order that Virginia had filed against him in their hometown of Perth.