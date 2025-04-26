Virginia Giuffre: Chilling New Details Emerge About Epstein's Sexual Abuse Victim's Death as Family and Friends Reach Her Mansion

New details have surfaced about Virginia Giuffre's final moments after she was found unresponsive in a small rural town in Western Australia — as her loved ones were seen gathering at the family's $1.9 million mansion in Perth. Giuffre, who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teen, died by suicide at her farmhouse in Neergabby on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the WA Police Force told Daily Mail Australia that initial investigations suggested her death was "not suspicious" and confirmed that paramedics had provided "emergency first aid" moments after they reached the scene. The police also said that her death is not being investigated as a homicide case.

Moments Before Death

"About 9.50pm Friday 25 April, emergency services received a report a woman had been located unresponsive at a residence in Neergabby," police said, adding, "Police and St John WA attended and provided emergency first aid. Sadly, the 41-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene.

"The death is being investigated by Major Crime detectives; early indication is the death is not suspicious."

On Saturday morning, friends and family members were seen arriving at Giuffre's upscale six-bedroom beachside home in Ocean Reef. A man and a woman arrived in a black Ute believed to belong to Giuffre's former husband, Robert. However, Robert was not in the vehicle.

The man, dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants, was seen carrying a stack of cake boxes into the house. The woman, wearing a dark hoodie, also went inside the home.

Giuffre's family confirmed her death in a statement, revealing that she died by suicide after a long struggle with the trauma of being sex trafficked during her teenage years.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," her family said in a statement.

"She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

"She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.

Tribute to Loving Sister

Earlier on Saturday, Giuffre's heartbroken brother, Danny Wilson, paid a touching tribute to her by sharing a sweet photo on Facebook that shows the two of them alongside another man. It is believed to be the final photo of Giuffre.

In the photo, Giuffre is seen smiling candidly at the camera with her arm wrapped around Danny. The third person in the photo is believed to be their older brother, Sky.

Wilson also updated his Facebook cover photo to a photo of a sunset over Perth, seemingly as a tribute to his sister's death.

Giuffre gained attention in 2015 when she filed a lawsuit against billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, claiming she was sex trafficked at the age of 16 after being recruited by his former partner and convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, while working as a locker room attendant at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The mother of three also accused disgraced Prince Andrew of forcing her into having sex on three separate occasions when she was 17 — including incidents at Epstein's private island, Little St. James, in New Mexico, and at Maxwell's home in London, where the infamous photo of her with King Charles' brother was taken.

Giuffre allegations went on to become the biggest scandal to hit the royal family in decades. Although Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the claims, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022, paying a whopping $12 million.

Giuffre suffered abuse by a family friend when she was a child, which set her on a troubled path that eventually left her homeless as a teenager, according to NBC News. In recent years, Giuffre had been living in Australia with her young family.

Just last month, she made headlines after sharing a photo of her bruised face on social media, claiming she had been hit by a bus and only had "four days to live."

"This has been the worst start to a new year," she wrote in the caption of the disturbing Instagram post.

"I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes," Giuffre's caption read.

Giuffre later alleged that she was physically abused by her husband, Robert Giuffre, for years. The two recently ended their 22-year marriage.

According to The Independent, Robert Giuffre also violated a restraining order that Virginia had filed against him in their hometown of Perth.