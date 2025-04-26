Not Suicidal: Virginia Giuffre's Past Tweet, Car Crash Days Before Suicide Fuels Conspiracy Theories

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has died by suicide, her family said in a statement on Friday, April 25.

As previously reported, Giuffre died on Thursday, April 24, in Neergabby, Australia, her residence of the past several years, her family said. "Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," her family said. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

'In No Way Shape of Form Am I Suicidal'

In the wake of Giuffre's death, social media users were quick to share screenshots of a past tweet the 41-year-old had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming she was not suicidal and to protect her family if anything happened to her because too many evil people want to silence her.

"I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP," she tweeted in 2019. "If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted."

Giuffre was Involved in Car Crash, Said She Had 'Days to Live' Last Month



Just weeks before her death, Giuffre posted a photo of her bruised face on Instagram and noted in the caption that her car had been hit by a speeding bus as she slowed for a turn. She said her kidneys were failing and she only had four days to live. However, she was discharged from the hospital a few days later.

At the time, police confirmed that they had received a report of a "minor crash" between a school bus and a car in Neergabby, on 24 March.

Social Media Reactions

Giuffre's tweet and the car crash has fueled speculation on social media that there may have been some foul play involved in her death.

One X user wrote, "So let me get this straight. Virginia Giuffre, (alleged) Jeffrey Epstein victim, survives a bus slam into her, despite being given just 4 days to live. Then, once she VALIANTLY claws her way back from the edge of death, now on the road to recovery, she suddenly commits suicide?"

"After being suspiciously involved in a car crash that was never really explained, Epstein's most damning accuser...Virginia Giuffre has supposedly committed suicide," commented another.

Police Says Giuffre's Death is 'Not Suspicious'

While social media is rife with rumors that Giuffre may have been silenced by some powerful people, police have confirmed that foul play is not suspected in her death.

In a statement, Western Australia Police Force media liaison officer Shelby Brady confirmed emergency services responded to a residence Friday night in Neergabby and found Giuffre unresponsive. Emergency first-aid was rendered but the woman was declared deceased at the scene. Per authorities, "early indications is the death is not suspicious" and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

What did Giuffre Accuse Epstein and Prince Andrew of?



Giuffre has been outspoken about the abuse she experienced in the past. In 2000, Giuffre was 16 years old when she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to work for Epstein.

Giuffre has said the pair groomed her and forced her to have sex with Epstein and others as part of an elaborate sex ring, from which she escaped in 2002. Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while in a New York City jail awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre has also said that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to rich and powerful men, including Prince Andrew, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. (Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison after being convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021 in connection with Epstein, but not Prince Andrew.)