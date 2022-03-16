Virginia Beach Sailor Fatally Shoots Wife's Lover After Catching Them Having Sex at Home

A sailor in the US Navy is alleged to have shot dead his wife's lover after he caught the two of them having sex in the couple's marital bed at their home in Virginia.

Tyler Lamar Jenkins, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in Friday's fatal shooting of Timothy Paul Talley III, 28 in Virginia Beach. His wife, who has not been identified, was left unharmed.

Jenkins Caught Wife 'Engaging in a Sexual Act' with Talley

The wife told police that she "feared for her life" when Jenkins came into the bedroom where she was engaging in sexual acts Talley, who was an aviation machinist's mate in the Navy. Jenkins then fired at Talley almost immediately, according to court documents obtained by the Virginian Pilot.

A bail determination sheet filed in Virginia Beach District Court said Jenkins' wife called 911 to report that her husband had shot her boyfriend in their residence. Police responded to an apartment complex in the at 9:47 p.m., where they found Talley with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead.

'What Am I Doing Wrong?'

Jenkins was taken into custody at his home without incident and asked officers "What am I doing wrong?" as he was being arrested, explaining that someone had been having sex with his wife in his house.

Jenkins admitted to shooting Jenkins three times with police recovering the gun that he used from the crime scene. A police news release issued Saturday described the slaying as "a domestic related shooting death," but did not describe the relationship between Talley and Jenkins and didn't provide a motive for the shooting.

Jenkins had been serving in the Navy since 2014. He was arraigned on Monday and is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next on May 12. He was denied a public defender due to his income and a bond hearing may be scheduled once he retains a private attorney.